Where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 and the final season as the hit Endeavour Morse drama ended with heartbreaking scenes

The matter of where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 might be on your mind as season 9 brought DS Morse’s journey with DI Fred Thursday to a dramatic end.

11 years after Endeavour first introduced fans to a young Endeavour Morse’s early career as a detective the hit drama has finally ended. Throughout the 9 seasons we’ve seen Morse’s experience grow as he learnt from DCI Fred Thursday and impressed him with his determination to leave no stone unturned in the quest for the truth. They’ve become just as iconic a duo as Morse and Lewis in the original Inspector Morse series. And whilst fans will never get to see them investigating new cases, you can enjoy the drama from the very beginning again.

Here we reveal where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 and the final season so you can revisit Endeavour Morse’s most ingenious deductions and challenging cases in the Inspector Morse prequel…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Where to watch Endeavour season 9 in the UK and US

If you missed out on seeing whether Jim Strange really did marry Joan Thursday in Endeavour or knowing why there was an Endeavour finale gunshot mystery then there’s still time to catch-up on Endeavour season 9. For those wondering how to watch Endeavour season 9, the Oxford-set drama can be streamed via ITVX by UK viewers. In the US, Endeavour season 9 aired on PBS Masterpiece on Sundays - a position now occupied by Grantchester season 8.

These final episodes can be watched via PBS Passport or via Amazon Prime with a PBS Masterpiece subscription. This costs $0.99 per month for the first two months and then $5.99 per month after this and you can also choose to purchase your favorite episodes from Endeavour season 9 via Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 in the UK

Whether you're eager to go back to the beginning since watching the Endeavour ending or simply want to know where to watch Endeavour for the first time, all episodes of Endeavour can be watched for free via ITVX. The streaming service has seasons 1-8 alongside the final season so you can enjoy all the best (not to mention heart-wrenching) Morse and Thursday moments all in one place. And they’re not alone as fans can also enjoy seeing Morse showcase his intellectual approach to crime-solving in the original Inspector Morse series played by John Thaw.

The Inspector Morse sequel, Lewis, where Morse’s former DS Robbie Lewis has risen to the rank of DI himself is also available in its entirety beside the prequel and original show on ITVX. And whichever order you approach the three Colin Dexter-inspired dramas, you’re in for seriously suspenseful storytelling.

Sadly, if you’re going to be on vacation abroad when you want to watch Endeavour then you won’t be able to watch as you normally would at home. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching.

This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE

Where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 in the US

US-based Endeavour fans might have had to wait a little longer than those across the pond to see Endeavour end for good in heart-wrenching style, but you can also enjoy the Morse magic all over again too. Endeavour seasons 1-8 are available to watch via an Amazon Prime subscription which offers a 30 day free trial. Unlike in the UK where ITVX has all seasons of Endeavour in one place, fans would have to add a PBS Masterpiece subscription to their Amazon Prime account to be able to stream season 9 this way.

Alternatively you can purchase your favorite seasons or episodes on Amazon and you can also stream Endeavour’s past seasons with a PBS Passport subscription. Seasons 1-8 of Inspector Morse can be watched via Amazon Prime with a BritBox subscription and seasons 1-8 of Lewis - titled Inspector Lewis in the US - can also be watched via Amazon Prime, with a PBS Masterpiece subscription.