Where is Tina Turner now as singer reveals how she'd like to be remembered

For any fans who've been wondering, "where is Tina Turner now?" here's everything you need to know about the 83-year-old singer who was born in Tennessee.

Tina Turner is a music legend who has been performing for decades and is lovingly known as the Queen of Rock and Roll. The musical about her life, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary this month and the smash hit show is booking gigs all the way into the spring of 2024. Whilst in 2021 Tina Turner fans were left heartbroken by a poignant documentary about her.

But what do we really know about her life? Here we reveal what you need to know about this living legend, including what she is up to know, and how she wishes to be remembered after she is gone.

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Where is Tina Turner now?

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee, in 1939 and went on to become known as one of the greatest American singers of all time. However, the singer has since relocated to Switzerland where she lives to this day with her second husband Erwin Bach. Tina has relinquished her American citizenship in order to become a Swiss citizen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple married in 2013 and are celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Tina Turner and Erwin Bach met in 1986 and were friends before they became an item, and they dated for 27 years before they tied the knot.

When asked in a recent interview what scares her about getting older, Tina answered profoundly that she looks upon aging as an "adventure".

"Nothing. This is life’s full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings," said Tina.

How many children did Tina Turner have?

Tina Turner had four children - all sons - but devastatingly, two of her sons have passed away. The singer's first biological son, Raymond Craig, was born when she was just 18 on August 20, 1958.

His biological father was Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill, but he was adopted by Ike Turner and changed his name to Craig Raymond Turner. In 2018, Craig's body was discovered and his mother took to social media to express her devastation.

My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby pic.twitter.com/XzZQCdz8tlJuly 27, 2018 See more

Tina Turner said in a statement following his passing, "My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."

While she was married to Ike Turner, Tina adopted his two sons from a previous marriage, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. Tina and Ike then had a biological son together, Ronald "Ronnie" Renelle Turner, who was born on October 27, 1960. In December 2022, Tina Turner’s heartbreaking news was shared with fans as she revealed that Ronnie had passed away aged 62.

A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

According to the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab), it was later concluded that Ronnie Turner had died of "complications related to late-stage cancer" as well as "cardiovascular disease". Just as she did after losing Craig, Tina once again took to social media to express her heartbreak at Ronnie's loss.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," the star captioned a devastating post.

How would Tina Turner like to be remembered?

Looking back on her distinguished career Tina Turner has now opened up about how exactly she’d like to be remembered in the future. Getting candid with The Guardian (opens in new tab), the singing legend expressed how she hoped she’d continue to be a source of inspiration for other women as well as being remembered for her musical talent.

“As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll,” she declared. “As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

(Image credit: Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns via Getty)

This powerful answer is the perfect choice for Tina Turner and one that plenty of her fans would no doubt approve of. Although she could of course change her mind slightly in the future about what kind of legacy she wants to leave behind as Tina wasn't afraid to reveal a time she'd altered a major decision.

Asked about the last time she'd changed her mind, Tina responded, "When I first met my producers, I told them I didn’t want a musical to be made. I changed my mind – and that was definitely the right decision!"

April 2023 marks the fifth anniversary of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.