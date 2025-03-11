Where is The Au Pair filmed? Real locations featured in the Channel 5 drama

It might be tense and gripping, but Channel 5 series The Au Pair also features some pretty backdrops to offset the action.

Channel 5 is becoming the go-to destination for a gripping drama - The Wives, The Night Caller and Cold Call all had viewers wanting more of the same action. The Au Pair is the latest four-part offering to have viewers on the edge of their seats, also featuring the iconic David Suchet in his first TV role for some time.

Suchet takes the role of George, a diabetic man who moves in next door to his daughter, Zoe. It appears that Zoe has the perfect life, and a hugely successful husband, Chris. But when Chris hires French au pair Sandrine, an unsettling shift takes place in their household, and family trust is challenged while hidden truths emerge.

The show is set in France and the Cotswolds, but where was it actually filmed? We take a look at the real locations featured in The Au Pair.

Where is The Au Pair filmed?

Channel 5's The Au Pair might've been set in France and the Cotswolds, but it actually filmed entirely in Ireland.

"The parts that play in (the picturesque English region known as) the Cotswolds were actually (shot) one hour south of Dublin,” shares Samuel Kissous, CEO of Pernel Media, one of the production companies behind the show.

He continues, "But I’ve had even British people look at the show and tell me: ‘Wow, the Cotswolds look really pretty.'"

The Victorian mansion in the show is Lis na Carrig, located in Foxrock, a suburb of Dublin. Since 1996, the property has been owned by the McCabe family, who have raised their three sons there.

Originally named Mount Aventine, Lis na Carrig was built in 1862 and served as the home of a man named John Bentley. Together with his brother William and business partner Edward Fox, they played a pivotal role in developing the suburb of Foxrock.

The architectural minds behind the building were Edward Henry Carson, the renowned architect and father of Sir Edward Carson, leader of the Irish Unionist Party.

After hosting numerous family weddings and parties at their home, the McCabe family wanted to share the estate's beauty and tranquility, opening it up for others to hire for their own special events.

Lis ns Carrig is now open for bespoke corporate and wellness events, as well as for birthdays and other personal celebration events.

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Channel 5)

Speaking on Lorraine, David Suchet opened up about why he took the role in The Au Pair after a six year hiatus from our screens. "This script was a real page-turner," the actor revealed, adding, "from the very beginning right the way through the four episodes I couldn't put it down."

He also shared how much he'd enjoyed filming in Ireland, revealing, "We had a full Irish crew, and I'd never been to Dublin - never." He continued, "It was so happy, it was a glorious experience."

Of the series itself, Suchet concludes, "It's very dark and nobody and nothing is what it seems."