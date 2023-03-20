Where is Lucky Hank filmed as the comedy-drama scores a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Trust us when we tell you that Lucky Hank, the new comedy series starring Bob Odenkirk that just received a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, is the show of the season.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1997 novel Straight Man, written by Richard Russo and inspired by his own experiences teaching at colleges, the show was developed by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman and it premiered earlier this weekend on AMC.

It's already all people can talk about!

WHAT IS LUCKY HANK ABOUT?

Lucky Hank centers around William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. (Bob), the English department chairman of the fictional Railton College in the Pennsylvania rust belt.

In addition to dealing with his work-related duties, the protagonist is trying to cope with a midlife crisis that inspires laughter and anxiety in the audience in equal measure.

"Just as Hank's life begins to unravel, his wife, Lily (Mireille Enos), also begins to question the path she is on as the vice principal of the local high school, and the choices she has made," reads an official synopsis.

WHO STARS IN LUCKY HANK?

In addition to Bob and Mireille, the cast of Lucky Hank includes Olivia Scott Welch as Julie, the couple's daughter, and Diedrich Bader as Tony Conigula, Hank's best friend and an employee of the university (albeit not in the English department).

Other characters include Meg Quigley (Sara Amini), both a member of the college's English department and a bartender in town, and Paul Rourke (Cedric Yarbrough), a tenured professor.

Finally, Suzanne Cryer takes on the role of Gracie DuBois, a vocal member of the Railton English department that seems to constantly spat with both Hank and Paul.

(Image credit: AMC)

WHERE IS LUCKY HANK FILMED?

Although set in a fictional college in Pennsylvania, Lucky Hank is actually filmed in British Columbia, mostly in the metro Vancouver area.

More specifically, the University of British Columbia in Vancouver stands in as the fictional school Railton while the MBS Winston Studios at 7588 Winston Street in the city of Burnaby is where some of the interior scenes of the show were filmed.

According to The Cinemaholic (opens in new tab), the studio is "a 66,431 square-foot production facility [that] is home to two sound stages, wardrobe areas, lock-up areas, a swing stage, paint and construction shops, and fully-furnished production offices, making it a suitable shooting site for different projects, including the AMC series.”

HOW TO WATCH LUCKY HANK

You can catch new episodes of Lucky Hank from the United States every Sunday night on AMC at 9pm EST.

Folks with an AMC+ subscription can also stream each new episode early on Thursdays or any day after that. The series is also available for streaming on BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

