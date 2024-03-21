How to watch Yellowstone in the UK for free

Here's how you can watch Yellowstone, the beloved Montanta-based drama centred around the Dutton family ranch, for free in the UK.

Yellowstone has been an incredibly popular series that has been delighting viewers since its release back in 2018. There have been five seasons of the show starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley. The show has even inspired spin-offs, 1883 and 1923, both of which centre around older generations of the Dutton family and the ranch bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park.

Although Yellowstone is incredible popular, it's a little tricky to watch in the UK, so here is a breakdown of your best and cheapest options.

How to watch Yellowstone on Netflix

In New Zealand, the first two seasons of Yellowstone are available on Netflix. While this hasn't crossed over to the UK just yet, there are ways to access New Zealand's Netflix.

If you're not in New Zealand because you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch just as you would in New Zealand, on Netflix.

A handy piece of software called a VPN can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, New Zealanders in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in New Zealand and access Netflix's library from anywhere in the world.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=704&url_id=21480&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womanandhome.com%2Flife%2Fnews-entertainment%2Fhow-to-watch-may-december-netflix%2F" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank">Watch Yellowstone as if you were in New Zealand with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN. Connect to a server - for US shows, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in New Zealand. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Yellowstone, head to Netflix.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Where to stream Yellowstone in the UK

For UK viewers, without a VPN, there are alternative ways to watch Yellowstone.

Paramount Plus is the home of all of the Yellowstone seasons in the UK. Subscriptions to the platform start at £6.99 a month and offer seven free days in the first month of the trial.

Alternatively, there is an option to buy a Paramount Plus package on Prime Video on Amazon which has a seven-day free trial and costs £6.99 per month.

A Paramount Package can also be purchased on YouTube with a seven-day free trial and monthly cost starting at £6.99 per month.

Amazon also sells DVD copies of four or all five seasons, so you can own a physical copy of the series.