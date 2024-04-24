Season 3 of Manifest: Where to watch it and why isn't it on Netflix?

Season 3 of Manifest isn’t currently on Netflix in the UK and its storylines increased the mystery and tension even more in this supernatural drama.

After being cancelled by NBC following a serious cliffhanger at the end of Manifest season 3, Netflix came to the rescue and commissioned a final, fourth instalment. The show follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who discover that during the course of the turbulent flight over five years have passed and they were all presumed dead. If you’ve already watched all of the best British crime dramas then this American supernatural show is well worth a watch.

It has plenty of mystery and a cast of brilliant characters and whether you’ve just discovered Manifest or have been re-watching the show on Netflix, there’s one point you might have found yourself stopping. Season 3 of Manifest isn’t actually on Netflix like the others and here we have all the details on where to watch it.

Where to watch season 3 of Manifest

Where to watch season 3 of Manifest in the UK

Stream: Sky Stream: NowTV

Season 3 of Manifest can be watched via SkyGo and NowTV in the UK, both of which require a subscription. For NowTV you will need to have an entertainment membership which gives you access to plenty of unmissable series, Sky Original shows and HBO box sets. NowTV Memberships with entertainment included range from the 6-month saver which is currently £6.99 a month, the 6-month saver bundle for £13.99 a month or the fully flexible for £9.99 a month.

To watch season 3 of Manifest via SkyGo you’ll need to subscribe to a Sky TV package and these range in price and in what else they include within them. If you'd prefer you can also purchase Manifest season 3 via the Amazon Prime Video store for £17.99 or £2.49 per episode.

Where to watch season 3 of Manifest in the US

Stream: Netflix

If you’re based in the US then you might be a little confused by the interest in finding out how to watch season 3 of Manifest elsewhere as here it’s available on Netflix. All four seasons of the hit supernatural drama are available to stream on Netflix right now and so it couldn’t be easier to enjoy Manifest’s most high-octane and mysterious moments all over again.

How to stream season 3 of Manifest from anywhere

We all know how frustrating it can be when you're mid-way through a gripping show like Manifest and are about to go abroad on holiday or for work where there are regional streaming restrictions. However, UK and US citizens can still enjoy season 3 of Manifest just as they would usually do at home with the use of a VPN. This is a piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so it appears as though you’re accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, UK citizens abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in the UK and access libraries of shows they’d usually be able to enjoy.

Watch season 3 of Manifest from anywhere with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN. Connect to a server - for shows from the United Kingdom, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the United Kingdom. Go to the show you wish to access - for season 3 of Manifest, head to Sky or NOW TV in the UK and Netflix in the US.

Why isn’t season 3 of Manifest on Netflix?

Unlike seasons 1, 2 and 4, season 3 of Manifest isn’t on Netflix in the UK and it seems that this is due to licensing restrictions. The streaming giant currently has the rights to allow fans to stream Manifest’s earlier seasons and the final season, however, in the UK the rights to Manifest season 3 reportedly still lie with Sky. According to RadioTimes.com, Netflix likely has to wait until the current licence for season 3 expires before they are able to host it on their platform. When this happens viewers will probably be able to watch the entirety of Manifest on Netflix, including season 3. In the US you can currently watch season 1-4 already via Netflix.