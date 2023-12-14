Was Prince William on the water polo team at Eton? These epic retro pics prove The Crown was right about his athletic past
After watching part 2 of season 6 of The Crown some fans have some burning questions including; was Prince William on the water polo team at Eton?
The Crown season 6 part 2 has been released and after watching the show some viewers are wondering if Prince William was really on the water polo team at Eton?
Netflix has just released the second part of season six of The Crown, which is set to be the final ever instalment of this fabulous series documenting the lives of the Royal Family for the past several decades. After watching this second part of the season, several fans have some questions about Prince William's athletic abilities as the fifth episode, Willmania, suggested that Prince William was on the water polo team while he was at Eton. The seventh episode, Alma Mater, also suggested that the Prince spent a lot of time swimming when he was at university in Scotland.
Prince William's passion for water polo is not something that The Crown invented, in fact there are several photos from over the years that highlight the Prince's passion for polo!
There are only a few images that showcase Prince William playing water polo at school when he was young. He was apparently an avid member of the team while he was at Eton. Prince Harry even mentioned this in his book Spare as he revealed he told, "a silly story about Willy's days playing water polo," during his best man speech at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011.
Prince William continued playing water polo after university and in 2004 he was snapped making his water polo debut for the Scottish National Universities Squad in the Annual Celtic Nations Tournament match. The Prince was the Captain of the Water Polo team at St Andrew's and often travelled the country playing other teams.
The Prince's love of swimming and water polo was further acknowledged in 2007 when Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II appointed the Prince the Patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association.
In a speech at the time, Prince William said, "Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them. ESSA enables children all over the country to share in these benefits, teaching them to swim - and swim to the highest standards - and generally to enjoy their time in the water."
So there you have it, The Crown got this small aspect of Prince William's character 100% right as they portrayed a version of his life events on screen.
