Seeing double: The celebrities who nailed co-ordinated looks

Wearing the same thing as someone else is possibly one of the biggest fears and fashion faux-pas for many a celebrity heading to the red carpet.

However, now and then, the stars align (literally) to offer up a co-ordinated, matching look. Whether it's the power couple du jour or a bit of family bonding, these celebrities mastered the art of the co-ordinated look.

32 times celebrities nailed co-ordinated looks

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

In 2001, when the pair were dating and on the very top of the pop music world, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arrived at the American Music Awards in a matching, all-denim ensemble.

It’s arguably one of the most memorable matching red carpet looks of all time (for good or bad reasons, you decide), and it’s been recreated in fancy dress ever since.

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney opened up about how the looks came to be. "I still can’t believe that Justin was going to wear denim and I said, ‘We should match! Let’s do denim-on-denim!’" she wrote. "At first, honestly, I thought it was a joke. I didn’t think my stylist was going to do it, and I never thought Justin was going to do it with me. But they both went all in."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The pair might have gone their separate ways since, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the world’s hottest couples, and bona fide Hollywood royalty.

Cementing their status as the ultimate 'it couple', the pair offered a modern twist on Old Hollywood glamour for the 2014 BAFTAs, with matching tuxedos.

Angelina’s was Saint Laurent, including a sexy unfastened bowtie, and Brad wore Valentino.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Lee McQueen

For the 2006 Met Gala, the theme was AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion. So American fashion royalty – Sarah Jessica Parker – partnered with a fashion icon from across the pond – Lee 'Alexander' McQueen.

Wearing matching tartan, the designer accompanied the Sex and the City star for a seriously chic red carpet moment.

Madonna and David Banda

The Queen of Pop and her son, David Banda rocked up to the 2014 Grammys in matching Ralph Lauren suits.

Madonna revealed it was her then eight-year-old son who actually chose the look. Speaking with reporters at the time, the Like a Prayer singer said, “We're both working the Ralph Lauren angle. He wanted me to wear this.”

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Gilmore Girls star and Academy Award nominated actress Melissa McCarthy decided to do things a little differently for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, eschewing the usual gowns and glamour for an Adidas tracksuit.

Matching her husband, actor Ben Falcone, the pair might have had the last laugh, being the comfiest ones at the star-studded soiree.

Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele

Actor Jared Leto and Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, took twinning to a very literal level for the 2022 Met Gala.

Dressed identically, with matching suits, hairstyles and accessories, the pair caused fans to see double in another memorable Met Gala stunt for the House of Gucci actor (who can forget when he carried a replica of his head for the 2019 Met Gala?).

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kimye may have disbanded, causing the two to revert back to using their individual names, but we’ll always have their iconic fashion moments. Like at the Met Gala 2016, when the couple co-ordinated their silver and metallic inspired look for the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.

Not content with just wearing silver fabrics together, Kim’s hair included silver detailing and Kanye added a pair of silver contacts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales sported matching white cowboy hats and relaxed shirts for a much more informal and fun appearance together in downtown Calgary during the first of their many fun royal tours together.

Cutting casual figures, William joked at the time, "Well, this is different,” perfecting his gesture with a classic tip of the cowboy hat.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

For the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, David and Victoria Beckham brought some of the early fashion flair they were known for in matching Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

The pair accessorised their matching satin-sheened white outfits with heavy silver bling. It was very 2000s, and very Posh and Becks - the early days.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

In the 1990s, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow had a brief relationship. And they seemed to really have an impact on one another, as these two weren’t just dressing alike, the two future Oscar winners were so co-ordinated their hairstyles even mimicked each other.

Destiny's Child

In 2001, Destiny’s Child were one of the biggest girl bands in the world. And, of course, the three of them have gone on to be some of the biggest stars in the world to this day.

The band were famous for wearing matching ensembles, and their Grammy appearance saw them rocking Poison Ivy-inspired looks which were just different enough to allow each member – Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – to shine, while still looking in sync.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The couple that dress together, stay together… Or something to that effect. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, having been together since 2008.

For the 2019 Writer’s Guild Awards, the pair stepped out in co-ordinating tuxedo looks. Emily opted for a black floral jacquard blazer by Dolce & Gabbana with an oversized bow, whilst John went for a classic black velvet jacket.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez’s best looks prove that she can do it all – whether she goes for full sex appeal or soft-and-subtle, she always looks impeccable. And she often passes on that style acumen to her famous beaus.

During her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the pair proved you can give power-couple vibes no matter the occasion. Dressed for a daytime event, they matched with elegant neutrals. Jennifer’s flattering coat matched Alex’s tan suit, giving their look an elevated vibe.

Madonna and Michael Jackson

Co-ordinated looks don’t have to be so literal, as Madonna and Michael Jackson proved for the 1991 Academy Awards. Rather than going too matchy-matchy, the pair both brought their pop-star touch to Old Hollywood glamour.

Madonna paired a classic wavy hairstyle with a fur stole and custom Bob Mackie dress, while Michael wore a chic white suit jacket and sequinned black trousers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker might have seemed like an odd pairing when they first got together, but it’s clear to see that Kourtney always had that rock rebel spirit in her.

Since getting together, the couple regularly dress in matching grunge ensembles, and for the 2024 Emmys, they decided to glam up in matching tuxedo jackets and black sunglasses.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

One Direction star, Zayn, and supermodel Gigi Hadid dated on and off for around five years, and share a daughter, Khai, together. While they decided to split romantically, they are thought to have a friendly relationship.

During their happier days, they combined their star power for the 2016 Met Gala, co-ordinating futuristic looks for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

The Supremes

Let’s take it right back to the 60s now, to one of the first major girl bands to find global fame – and one of the first to popularise the co-ordinated glamour.

The Supremes – which made an icon out of Diana Ross and included members Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard and Cindy Birdsong over the years – were renowned for their matching ensembles and exploding onto the scene in a sea of sequin, glitter and pure elegance.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In 2019, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas made the most glamorous debut as a married couple – rocking a co-ordinated look for the 2019 Met Gala.

The newlyweds-at-the-time (they’ve since split) made a bold splash in matching Louis Vuitton looks by Nicolas Ghesquière.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

She’s one of the biggest names in music and an untouchable force of fashion and talent… but dare we say, back in 2004, Beyoncé's co-ordinated gold look with Jay Z was more like something you’d see at an 80s prom?

Beyoncé paired big, bouncy blonde curls with a short gold romper. Jay-Z synchronised with touches of gold with his tie and hat.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

For the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly went for a typically out-there matching look.

Both incorporating pinks and metallic, they made their separate outfits look like a complementary set.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild (nee Hilton)

Icons of the noughties, Paris and Nicky Hilton didn’t just look like sisters at the 2001 Vogue Fashion Awards, they looked like twins.

With co-ordinated red-hot, slinky dresses from Marc Bouwer and matching bright blonde locks, the siblings stole the show.

Sonny and Cher

Now, of course, Cher is an icon in her own right, but she was introduced to the world as part of a duo, alongside Sonny Bono. As part of their shtick, the couple famously wore matching ensembles, usually something fashion-forward.

Over the years, the pair wore matching fur vests with hippy-inspired headbands, they made matching bell-bottom jeans a thing and, as pictured here, they even made matching checkerboard a thing.

Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra

Looking like Grecian goddesses, Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra sported similar gowns at the 2017 Golden Globes. Sofia went for a Zuhair Murad gown which featured intricate gold detailing.

Priyanka’s gown was incredibly similar but featured a plunging neckline. As well as the matching dresses, they also both sported similar glam, choosing to sleek, shiny dark locks and bold, darker coloured lips.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Rapper-turned-Louis-Vuitton-creative-director Pharrell Williams and his wife, designer Helen Lasichanh, went matching from from head to toe at the 2021 Met Gala.

The couple’s Western-inspired outfits added a touch of modernity, switching the typical denim or flannel for an all-over leather look.

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

The supermodel best friends gave complementary but unique takes on how to do a theme together when they appeared at Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

Both fashion icons went for a variation on menswear. Naomi chose an all-white suit, including a boxy, double-breasted jacket. Kate dressed down in a silky pyjama-inspired set, with a heavy overcoat thrown on top.

Katy Perry and Riff Raff

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and it’s clear that pop star Katy Perry was paying homage to Britney Spears when she showed up on the MTV VMAs red carpet in 2014 wearing an all-denim look.

Katy modernised the look, with patchwork detailing offering different hues of denim and added rhinestones. Rapper Riff Raff was sporting his own Canadian tuxedo, playing the role of Justin Timberlake.

Cara Delevingne and St Vincent

Daring and still sophisticated, model Cara Delevingne and musician St Vincent showed how to co-ordinate looks without looking matchy-matchy.

Wearing Burberry designs, their respective looks included the same sheer detailing and cut-out designs in a way that looked complementary without being identical.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

The Barbie movie and the press tour were full of memorable matching moments, with the whole cast playing into the theme of pink or classic Barbiecore fashion.

For the London premiere, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s co-ordinated looks saw them fully embody their characters in flattering pastel shades. Ryan, in blue for Ken, and Margot in soft pink for Barbie. A pastel, plastic dream.

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union

This star-studded family co-ordinated for the most heart-warming of reasons for the 2020 annual Truth Awards in California.

Bring it On actress Gabrielle Union joined her athlete husband, Dwyane Wade, and stepdaughter Zaya Wade for the LGBTQ+ event, supporting Zaya who had recently shared that she was trans. The colourways woven throughout their three outfits are deliberate – with the co-ordinated look inspired by the genderqueer pride flag.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a candid moment look like something out of a movie when they braved the London rain for the Endeavour Awards in 2020. As well as the dramatic, backlit rain, the photograph perfectly captures the subtle show of co-ordination and togetherness in their outfits, including Harry’s tie and suit lining matching Meghan’s bright-blue Victoria Beckham sheath dress.

Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler

Stella McCartney made fashion history in 1999 – and it wasn’t entirely planned. Despite being a celebrated fashion designer, she didn’t mean for her matching Rock Royalty t-shirts to become one of her most iconic creations.

The haphazard, DIY shirts were worn for the 1999 Met Gala, the highlight of the fashion calendar year. However, it wasn’t always the opulent show it is now. Case in point, Stella reportedly invited Liv Tyler the night before, and, without anything to wear, they took a pair of Hanes t-shirts to a vintage store in New York City to have them customised.

The sleeveless, studded t-shirts read Rock Royalty – a nod to their fathers being Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler. Somehow becoming the standout style statement of the event, Stella and Liv made frontpage news the days after, and the t-shirts have since become an artefact of rebel cool.

David and Victoria Beckham

She’s now a fashion icon with her own label. He’s one of the most stylish men. But David and Victoria Beckham were no strangers to questionable decisions. Case in point, their matching leather jacket and trousers to a Versace gala in 1999.

Speaking of the ensemble during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Victoria joked, "I mean, it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it… It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself."