From twins we never knew about to famous dynasties, these are the best sibling moments on the red carpet

If we've learnt anything from the likes of the Kardashians or even the royals (looking at you, William and Harry), sibling dynamics can be complicated.

Which is why we love it when famous families come together on the red carpet and share more intimate, personal moments with us, the fans.

Whether they're all famous names or a star brings their non-famous sibling with them to a major red carpet event, these are the best sibling moments that stole our hearts.

The best sibling moments on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez

JLo has two sisters, an older sister named Leslie and a younger sister named Lynda. Leslie is, perhaps, a touch more camera shy as Jennifer often brings Lynda to events.

Jennifer has also posted on her social media about her siblings in the past. In 2021, she celebrated Lynda with a touching message that read, “My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die."

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Both Oscar nominated actors, Jake Gyllenhaal and his older sister Maggie often attend glamorous red carpet events together. The siblings have even starred together before, playing siblings. Seems easy enough. They starred in the 2001 thriller, Donnie Darko, together.

Renee Zellweger and her brother, Drew

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger likes to bring her brother, Drew, to some of her important events, like receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Per IMDB, she shared, “I always love when he comes with me” before joking that she understood why he “tortured” her as kids.

"He was just doing his job getting me ready for the cold cruel world out there."

Joan Collins and Jackie Collins

A pair of talented divas in the truest sense, sisters Jackie and Joan Collins represented true old-school glamour. Jackie was known around the world for her scandalous novels, selling over 500 million copies throughout her career. Joan is a Golden Globe-winning screen legend.

Jackie passed in 2015, and Joan used her autobiography, Behind The Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends, to clear up any suggestion of bad blood between the pair.

While they had bouts of sibling rivalry, Joan wrote, “No one – not our friends, not our closest family – will really know everything we shared together, our bond over an entire lifetime, and the deep abiding love that always existed between us and that I still feel.”

Venus and Serena Williams

Arguably the most successful sporting siblings in history, Serena and Venus Williams hold 30 Grand Slam titles between them. In 2002, Venus and Serena Williams were ranked the world number one and number two singles respectively - the first time in history that sisters occupied the top two positions.

Penelope Cruz and Monica Cruz

Acting legend Penelope Cruz and her lookalike younger sister, Monica, often attend glamorous events together. The two girls grew up together in a suburb of Madrid, Spain, with a younger brother, Eduardo.

Like her older sister, Monica is an actress, most famous for starring in Spanish language films and shows. Sharing more than careers, the two look so similar that, per British Vogue, Penelope once caught sight of Monica in a car mirror and thought it was her own reflection.

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson aren’t just famous siblings, they share a famous parent – Goldie Hawn. Naturally, growing up around a bona fide Hollywood icon imprinted on the siblings who have both gone on to have successful acting careers of their own.

The pair share a great bond, often joking with one another on social media and even co-hosting a podcast called Sibling Revelry, where they interview other famous sets of siblings.

Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta

Based on some of Lady Gaga’s most outrageous looks over the years, it’s no surprise that a love of fashion runs in the family. Gaga has a younger sister, Natali, who has joined her sister for many a red carpet appearance.

While they enjoy a strong bond now, like any younger sister, Natali knows how to exploit her older sister’s actions to get her way.

Per Teen Vogue, she shared, “Whenever I wear something crazy and my dad gives me a hard time, I say, ‘Well, at least I’m not walking out on the street with red pasties’ And he’ll be like, ‘Good point.’"

Madonna and Christopher Ciccone

Madonna has been a force of nature since the 1980s – and one of the few constants she had by her side through it all was her brother, Christopher, often accompanying her on the red carpets as well as serving as a backup dancer and a creative director for her videos.

The Queen of Pop lost her brother in late 2024 and took to social media to share a vulnerable post. She wrote, “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. We took each other’s hands, and we danced through the madness of our childhood… There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.”

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

Outside of the royals, there’s arguably no siblings who are more famous than the Kardashians. Sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney (along with brother Rob and younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner) exploded onto the spotlight in 2007 with their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

From establishing businesses worth billions to conquering industries from fashion to beauty and even acting, each family member is a powerhouse alone now, but there’s still nothing like the hype which surrounds a sibling moment together.

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning

Acting sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning love to attend a red carpet event together, and they’ve been doing so since they were both child stars. Elle’s projects include the likes of Disney’s Maleficent and historical series The Great, while Dakota is known for films such as Charlotte’s Web, Uptown Girls and War of the Worlds.

There’s no sibling rivalry here, though. “The best thing that has ever happened to me is being given Elle as my sister,” Dakota wrote on Instagram. “With every passing year, my gratitude for her deepens, even when it feels like that couldn’t be possible. She is magic, and I’m so lucky that she is mine.”

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge

Despite a 17-year age gap, reality TV legend and fashion designer Nicole Richie shares a close bond with her little sister, Sofia Richie Grainge. The sisters are daughters of singer Lionel Richie.

When Sofia started to become a celebrity in her own right, she even looked at Nicole to learn how to navigate life in the public eye, telling PORTER, “She’s such a veteran, she’s really gone through it all. She reminds me that not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

The younger sisters of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian – and the two daughters of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner – Kylie and Kendall grew up on red carpets. While they’ve gone down different career paths – Kylie is a business mogul while Kendall is one of the most in-demand supermodels working today – the pair share a close bond and send fans wild when they appear on the red carpet together.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild

Paris and Nicky Hilton were two of the It Girls of the 2000s, and the iconic heiresses still love a stylish sibling moment on the red carpet together. Two years apart in age – Nicky is younger – they are the only daughters of Rick and Kathy Hilton, but they also have two brothers, Barron and Conrad.

Fun fact: Paris Hilton’s trademark catchphrase, That’s Hot, was actually taken from Nicky. In her book, Paris: The Memoir, Paris revealed, “At some point, I heard Nicky say ‘That's hot,’ and it resonated with me… I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it. It’s such a great statement, isn’t it? Positive. Unpretentious. The word hot is evocative; there’s energy in it.”

Willow and Jaden Smith

The children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Jaden grew up in the public eye. The pair have carved their own paths though, with both of them notorious for their fashion-forward red carpet appearances and high-concept art projects.

These iconic siblings get to pose together at events like the Met Gala, the most important date in the fashion calendar.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were first introduced to the world through their mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda. In the series, we saw Yolanda assisting her daughters as they tried to break into the industry. And a few years later, the pair are two of the most in-demand supermodels working.

While booked and busy in their own rights, the two still find time to share a sister red carpet moment, and enjoy a close bond.

For Gigi’s birthday in 2024, Bella shared a moving post to her millions of followers. “Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I'm obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly, giggles, sissy pantelones for life."

Beyonce and Solange Knowles

Beyonce and her younger sister Solange are capable of shutting down a red carpet on their own, so when they join forces, it’s a real phenomenon. Of course, not every family night out ends well for Beyonce and Solange. In 2014, the sisters made headlines as a dispute between Solange and her brother-in-law, Jay Z, was caught on security cameras.

Ava and Deacon Phillippe

If you were flicking through photos and saw Ava Phillippe and her brother, Deacon, on the red carpet, you might think you’ve stumbled on a time machine and are looking at photos of their parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have, essentially, grown up on the red carpet. The twins have been showbiz icons from a very young age, when they made their acting debut in the sitcom, Full House, in 1987. From childhood stars to teen idols and, as adults, fashion icons with their own label – The Row – Mary Kate and Ashley are permanent fixtures at all the major red carpets.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross

Diana Ross has five children and, with a living legend as a mother, it’s no surprise that most of them have entered showbusiness themselves. Tracee Ellis Ross, star of Girlfriends, has become a beloved actress and her youngest son, Evan, has built a fanbase starring in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and the TV series, Star.

Nicole Kidman and Antonia Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s best looks have solidified her as one of the most stylish and daring movie stars of all time. So, while her red carpet appearances always generate interest, fans love it when she brings along her sister - Australian journalist and TV presenter Antonia.

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty

Not to generalise, but when a family is full of famous individuals, one is arguably more famous. This isn’t the case with Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty.

Both living legends who are some of the last beacons of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the screen icons rarely appear at events together, and they’ve never starred in the same movie, which is why their ultra glamorous appearance at the 1966 Academy Awards was such a memorable moment for lovers of Hollywood history.

Sandra Bullock and Gesine Bullock-Prado

Considering she’s been a fixture at the box office for decades, Sandra Bullock remains one of the more private Hollywood stars. Which is why we loved this sister moment when Sandra’s younger sister, Gesine, joined her for the premiere of The Lost City.

Despite having served as president of Sandra’s production company, Fortis Films, today, Gesine focuses on her own things, working as a pastry chef and TV personality.

"We were raised in such an unusual way that we were taught to be relatively private people," Gesine told The Guardian in 2011. "I have friends and we're close. But when you are very private, family becomes more and more important. They are the only ones that you want to share certain things with."

Ryan Gosling and Mandi Gosling

One of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men, Ryan Gosling could bring anyone as his date to events like the Oscars. But we love that his go-to choice is always his older sister, Mandi. If he wasn’t already swoon-worthy, Ryan’s love for his sister made him even more of a sweetheart. “My sister was my best friend and my hero growing up,” the Barbie star has told The Independent.

Bill and Alexander Skarsgård

The Skarsgård clan are a multi-generational cast of leading men. Dad Stellan is known for films like Mamma Mia and Pirates of the Caribbean, while older brother Alexander has appeared in hits shows like Big Little Lies and Succession. Younger brother Bill has emerged as a horror icon, starring in It and Nosferatu – but what we love about this sibling moment is that, no matter how successful they become, put two brothers in front of a camera and one of them will act up.

Emma and Spencer Stone

What is special about Emma Stone bringing her brother, Spencer, as her date to events is that she keeps momentous milestones personal. The Easy A actress brought her brother, Spencer, to the 2017 Academy Awards where she won her first Academy Award.

Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth

The three acting Hemsworth brothers are booked and busy, so it’s rare to get a chance to have the three on the red carpet together. Oldest brother Luke is known for roles in Neighbours and Westworld, middle brother Chris is best known for playing Thor and youngest brother Liam starred in The Hunger Games.

Julianne and Derek Hough

Whether you’ll be a good dancer or you’ll have to master some basic steps to repeat in fear of looking foolish could actually be down to genetics – or that’s what dancing siblings Julianne and Derek Hough could represent. Both stars have shimmied their stuff across shows like Dancing with the Stars, as well as branching out into acting.

The pair reportedly had something of a disagreement, but Julianne revealed that a medical emergency put an end to that. She told PEOPLE, “Something happens and it just is like a clean slate. Especially with what just happened with Derek and Hayley, there could have been little things just kind of looming or lingering in the background, but when you’re left with life-or-death situations, nothing else matters.”

Kirsten Dunst and Christian Dunst

The Dunst parents must like a hard K sound, naming their children Kirsten and Christian. In 2017, the Bring It On actress brought along her brother to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where their similar looks really stood out.

Kate and Rooney Mara

Kate and Rooney Mara not only share similar looks, the sisters are celebrated actresses who are known for taking on challenging roles. Fun fact: the sisters’ main wealth doesn’t come from their careers. Their parents are Kathleen McNulty Rooney, whose family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Timothy Christopher Mara, whose family owns the New York Giants. The family is reportedly worth over $3 billion.

Scarlett Johansson and her brother, Hunter

With her striking Old Hollywood-esque looks, you could argue the world needs more Scarlett Johansson. Well, luckily, we do. Kind of. ScarJo is actually a twin – and she’s brought her brother Hunter to many red carpet appearances over the years.

Angelina Jolie and James Haven

Angelina Jolie and her brother, James Haven, share enviable pouty lips and incredible bone structure. They also made headlines around the world in 2000, when a bit of sibling affection was taken the wrong way. The siblings ended up sharing a kiss on the lips at the 2000 Golden Globes.

The usually private Angelina addressed the scandal, telling Entertainment Weekly, “My parents really loved that moment, and that’s what will always matter," clarifying that the kiss was a simple expression of "brotherly love."