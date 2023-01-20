Ted Lasso season 3 *is* confirmed! Here's what we know so far...

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ted Lasso season 3 is coming soon - and you're going to love it! Here's what we know so far.

Everyone's favorite soccer coach will be making a triumphant comeback! The much-anticipated season three of the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso is set to score with a spring 2023 release - and it's about time. Fans of the show, which won big at the 2021 Emmys, have been waiting since October 2021 for a return of the series, so the news of a season three release is certainly a welcome one.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season three of TV's most popular soccer show (besides, ya know, the World Cup).

When will Ted Lasso season 3 be released?

As of right now, we don't have a specific date for the release of season 3, but we do know that it will get released at some point in spring 2023, according to the show's creators at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour. The show's co-creator, Bill Lawrence, despite being secretive about the contents of the plot, said that he's seen some cuts from the upcoming season, calling them "f-cking amazing."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who will be in the cast for Ted Lasso season 3?

So far, all of the soccer-loving regulars will be back. That includes:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Jeremy Swift as Higgins

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley

Apparently, there will be new blood in the Ted Lasso cast as well. Becky Ann Baker will play Ted's mom and Jodi Balfour will play a venture capitalist. And we don't know about you, but we're super excited to see Ted interact with his mom.

What will happen in Ted Lasso season 3?

When we left off in season 2, Nathan left the AFC Richmond team after feeling scrutinized by Ted - and goes to coach another team. This, along with other various plot points left in the open at the end of the season, left fans to ponder a few questions: Will Ted and Nate mend their friendship? How will AFC Richmond do in the Premier League? What will happen to Roy and Keeley?

We're going to have to tune in to find out - but in the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one and two ahead of the season three premier.

A post shared by Apple TV+ (@appletvplus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Will season 3 be the last season of Ted Lasso?

We hate to break it to you - but yes.

Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, confirmed that season 3 would be the last one for the Ted Lasso franchise. "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons]," he told the Sunday Times.

But, not to worry - AppleTV's Instagram gave a first look at season three of the show to distract from the sad news of the unfortunate end of the series.

"First Look - Ted Lasso Season 3. Time to win the whole f***ing thing. Ted Lasso Season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ this Spring," the post reads, with an accompanying teaser from season three attached.