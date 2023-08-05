Strictly Come Dancing announces oldest contestant in show’s history: who is taking part in 2023 and when could the series start?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing is a highlight of the TV calendar for many people – and it’s time to start getting excited for the 2023 series.

While we’re still in the summer months (allegedly, though the weather might disagree with that) and Strictly is very much a wintery night show, leading us nicely into Christmas, the first celebrities taking part this year have been announced.

So, when could we expect Strictly 2023 to start and who is hoping to shake and shimmy their way to snag the Glitter Ball trophy?

When could Strictly 2023 start?

No fixed start date has been confirmed by the BBC just yet, with their official website stating, “Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in autumn 2023 with further details about air date and start time to be confirmed.”

However, if previous release dates are anything to go by, it’s likely we can expect Strictly to return as early as next month.

Past series usually start around mid-September, with the first live show appearing shortly afterwards.

The 2022 series started on September 23 and took us nicely through the festive period, finishing on December 17.

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The first four acts have been confirmed by the BBC, and there’s already a nice variety of talent – from renowned journalists to the oldest ever Strictly contestant.

Amanda Abbington

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Actress Amanda Abbington was the very first celebrity confirmed to be taking part this year.

You may recognise her from the likes of BBC’s Sherlock, where she played Mary Morstan.

Amanda, who was previously in a relationship with actor Martin Freeman, was announced as the first contestant on The One Show.

She said, “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!”

Angela Rippon

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Presenter and former newsreader Angela Rippon was the second celebrity confirmed for the upcoming 2023 series.

At 78, Angela has the privilege of being the oldest ever contestant to take part in the competition across its past 20 seasons.

After the news broke, Angela said in a statement, “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me.”

“A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango.”

Leyton Williams

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The third celebrity announced was West End actor Leyton Williams, known for roles in shows including Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

He said, “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The fourth celebrity confirmed to be taking part is journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

While he’s best known for putting celebrities through their paces with his tough questioning, he’s ready to challenge himself on the dancefloor.

He said, “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.”

We’ll keep you posted when more celebrities are announced!