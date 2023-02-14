Rebel Wilson is launching a dating app called 'Fluid' for people who don't want to 'define' themselves

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rebel Wilson is launching a new dating app for people who don't want to define their sexuality.

The Pitch Perfect star knows a thing or two about the pressures and disappointments that dating apps can bring - she announced in early 2022 that she was joining dating apps and searching for "any gender." She found, however, that a lot of these apps can be limiting - which is why she decided to just make her own.

The new app, Fluid, will focus on "love with no labels," Rebel told People (opens in new tab).

"This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for," she said. Rebel revealed her new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ramona Agruma, in 2022.

What she does know, however, is that there are a lot of people out there who identify with her fluid sexuality. "I never thought I was 100 percent straight. I don't quite know how to define my sexuality, but I do know there's a lot of people out there that don't want to totally define it either," she said.

(Image credit: Alex Goodlett / Stringer)

Fluid was created from Rebel's "no labels" sexuality philosophy, and she said that it will be an app for "everyone."

"What's really cool is, it's open to everyone. You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was," she said. "It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you're straight you could use the app and have an amazing time. It's free and there's no age limit."

Folks who have forayed into the dating app universe know that, while there are a lot of apps to choose from, they can be limiting, and you could consequentially develop dating burnout. On most apps, like Tinder, Hinge, any dating site for over 50's, or even sex apps, your profile asks you to check off a lot of limiting questions, like who you're looking for, how you identify sexually, and so forth. Fluid's algorithm, however, will be based on "who you're vibing with," Rebel said.

"The algorithm just picks up who you are vibing with and how much time you spend on certain profiles and it's open enough so that if your sexuality moves in a different direction, it will follow because of what you are preferring on the app. The algorithm works on interests as well," Rebel noted.

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea / Stringer)

The new mom also stated that she wishes an app similar to Fluid would have been around a few years ago. "I totally would have joined up for Fluid because you don't have to label yourself in any way. You just see who you connect with," she said. "I know that, to me, it doesn't matter about the gender, it just matters about the person." Hopefully, this dating philosophy and algorithm will help - as we'd like to reduce our chances of having an extended stay at Heartbreak Hotel.

The Fluid app will only require your name and a few pictures of yourself, Rebel said, and will be available in the App Store later in February 2023.