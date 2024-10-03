Monsters: When will the Menendez brothers be released and how long have they been in prison?

The Menendez brothers are serving their sentences for the murder of their parents and after seeing their story told in Netflix’s Monsters, some people could be wondering if and when they’ll be released.

The Menendez brothers’ case and crimes have been the focus of renewed discussions and attention in recent weeks since the release of Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The brothers murdered their parents José and Kitty in Beverly Hills in 1989 and the nine episode series tells the story of their crimes, arrest and trial. For those wondering where the Menendez brothers are now, they are still serving their sentences in prison and after learning more about the horrific experiences Erik and Lyle claim led them to commit the murders, some people might be intrigued about if they’ll ever be released. As Monsters continues to shock and captivate viewers we have all the details about if this is likely to happen, how long they’ve been in prison and if they’ll get another trial.

*Warning: This article contains references to sensitive subject matters*

When will the Menendez brothers be released?

After watching Netflix’s Monsters many viewers might be wondering if and when the Menendez brothers will be released, but unless an appeal is submitted and is successful, the answer to that is never. Erik and Lyle Menendez each received life sentences for the murder of their parents José and Kitty Menendez and they are currently serving their time in prison. Initially after Lyle and Erik Menendez were caught they were tried separately and both juries were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

It was several years after they committed their crimes that the Menendez brothers were re-tried together and were found guilty, with the judge excluding evidence of abuse from their defence case. Not only were Lyle and Erik sentenced to life in prison, but they were also given no possibility of parole.

(Image credit: Cr. Miles Crist/Netflix © 2024)

How long have the Menendez brothers been in prison?

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced in 1996 - six years after the murder of their parents - and they have been in prison ever since. This means that they have been in prison serving the time for these shocking crimes for 28 years, although they have been behind bars for over three decades as the Menendez brothers were arrested in 1990. For much of this time they were serving their sentences in different prisons, this changed in 2018. Since then Lyle and Erik Menendez have both been living in Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California.

Will the Menendez brothers get a new trial?

So far the Menendez brothers have not been granted a new trial, though since Netflix’s Monsters landed there has been renewed conversation about Lyle and Erik Menendez and about whether their conviction could ever be overturned or reduced. The show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy has reflected on this and claimed that despite the Menendez family’s criticism of the six-part series as being "riddled with mistruths and outright falsehoods", he believes it’s the "best thing that has happened to the Menendez brothers in 30 years."

(Image credit: Cr. Miles Crist/Netflix © 2024)

"They are now being talked about by millions of people all over the world. There’s a documentary coming out in two weeks about them, also on Netflix," Ryan told Variety . "And I think the interesting thing about it is it’s asking people to answer the questions, ‘Should they get a new trial? Should they be let out of jail? What happens in our society? Should people be locked away for life? Is there no chance ever at rehabilitation?’"

He added, "I’m interested in that, and a lot of people are talking about it. We’re asking really difficult questions, and it’s giving these brothers another trial in the court of public opinion. From what I can tell, it’s really opened up the possibility that this evidence that they claim that they have, maybe that there is going to be a way forward for them."

(Image credit: Cr. Miles Crist/Netflix © 2024)

Over the years Lyle and Erik Menendez have tried to appeal their sentences several times, however these appeals have never been successful. However, CBS has reported that the brothers’ defence attorney Cliff Gardner is seeking to secure their release from prison in light of supposed new evidence. This apparently supports the brothers’ claim that they committed the crimes in self-defence after years of alleged emotional, sexual and physical abuse.

It’s been suggested that it would be up to the Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office whether to retry the brother’s case if a judge believes the new evidence is credible. At the moment it’s believed that no decision has been reached yet and so as of now, the Menendez brothers aren’t getting a new trial and their conviction stands.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to watch now on Netflix.