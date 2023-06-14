Miriam Margolyes is 'perfection' as she poses nude on the cover of Vogue at 82

Miriam Margolyes has posed nude in a cheeky magazine photoshoot to mark Pride Month, much to the delight of her adoring fanbase.

The English-Australian comedian and actor has made her debut on the cover of July's British Vogue, appearing both naked and clothed to grace the renowned fashion magazine. Margolyes, 82, is one of a number of LGBTQ+ icons to feature in this month's 'Pride and Joy' issue, which hits shelves on June 20.

In one of the more notable snaps from the eccentric photoshoot, Margolyes is sitting at a table adorned by Bakewell cherry tarts, doily mats, and a china cup of black tea. The Harry Potter star, who is pictured naked apart from a pearl necklace and earrings, is donning red lipstick and matching crimson nail polish as she grins at the camera.

In another photo, Margolyes is dressed in a black fuzzy cape and a coordinating black fascinator. She ups the regal vibes with her next outfit, a black gown with a royal blue coat and red shoes, before changing into an elegant houndstooth coat and a wide-brimmed black saucer hat. For her last ensemble, her hair is accessorized by rollers and she is wearing a sheer white dress with billowing fabric and a high neckline.

The quirky styling went down a storm with fans, many of whom took to Instagram to share their reactions.

"This is so so fun! Such a breath of fresh air," one person wrote, while another said, "Oh my god this photo shoot is perfection."

The photos appear to be a nod to Calendar Girls, a 2003 film starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters about a group of women who pose semi-nude for a calendar to raise money for charity.

Speaking about her experience of being LGBTQ+, Margolyes said, "I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything."

Margolyes also spoke about her relationship with her body in the interviewing, admitting that while she likes her "kind and warm" face, she isn't happy with her physique.

"I hate my body. I hate big tits [and I have] a drooping belly, little twisted legs. I’m not thrilled with that," she said. "But you just make the best of it. You have to. You do the best you can."

Margolyes has been in a relationship with Heather Sunderland since 1968, and today lives with the retired Australian professor in London and Kent. The couple also has homes in Robertson, Australia, and Montisi, Italy.