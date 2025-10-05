How to 'train your brain' to develop the 'greatest skill' you'll ever need, according to Mel Robbins

Author and podcaster, Mel Robbins, has shared the 'single greatest skill' that you can train your brain to develop - and it's more straightforward than you might think.

Sharing her wisdom on Instagram, Mel got straight to the point. "One of the single biggest skills that you need to develop in life, is to have a good attitude for no reason," she says in her direct tone.

"I want you to stop and really consider that," she urges listeners, adding, "it is a skill in life to have a good attitude, or to be in a good mood, for no reason."

Mel points out that a lot of people find it easier to be in a bad mood or have a bad attitude for no reason, asking why these people are consistently given a pass for their behaviour.

"I want you to flip that," she says of the invisible pass people hand over without too much consideration. "What if you could train yourself to have a good attitude and be in a good mood for no reason at all?," she enquires of her followers.

Confidently reiterating that this is the "single best skill you can develop," Mel points out that this change of mindset will see you through life.

Often, Mel observes, people fall into the trap of simply expecting bad things to happen, with no evidence to suggest they actually will happen.

"I want you to learn how to do the opposite," the podcaster says, adding, "Wake up and train yourself to be in a good mood and have a good attitude, for no reason."

"Just assume that good things are going to happen," she says, pushing the message home. "I fundamentally believe that when you assume good things are going to happen, and you have a good attitude, good things do happen."

Mel suggests that if you train your brain to look for good things, you'll see more good things and then experience good things. Asking her followers to look inside themselves honestly, Mel asks if their default is to usually present with a negative attitude.

If you are that person, don't worry. Mel clearly states that for 99.9% of people, that is simply the easiest default. While she argues that it's a skill to retrain your brain to do the opposite of what it's used to, it comes with practice.

"You deserve to be in a good mood for no reason," she concludes poignantly, adding, "I want that to be your natural setting."

The comments for the post were flooded with those agreeing with Mel and sharing their own inspiring stories of positive thinking.

In the post's caption, Mel wrote, "Imagine waking up optimistic, confident, and in a good mood?

"Not because everything’s perfect, but because you’ve built the skill of expecting good things. Because when you expect good things, you start to see good things everywhere."



She rounds off her advice by suggesting that anyone who wants to find out more should tune into the related episode of her podcast.

In this episode, Mel shares that she'll be using "research and proven affirmations to teach you how to train your brain to see more opportunity, focus on the positive, and get excited about your life again."