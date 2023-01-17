Madonna announces 40th anniversary greatest hits tour with amazing A-list-filled video
She's back! Ticket info, dates, and all we know so far as Madonna announces upcoming North American and European Celebration tour
Madonna has announced her 40th-anniversary tour, the Celebration tour, which will feature shows in stadiums and arenas across North America and Europe - here's what we know so far...
Madonna announced this morning via a truly iconic YouTube video that she'll be hosting the Celebration tour, which will feature all of the pop icon's hits from the '80s through the 2000s. So yes, over four (!!!) decades of music from the queen herself that you can see live and in person.
In true Madonna boundary-pushing fashion (she recently flashed a thong on TikTok), the legendary singer didn't just announce this tour with a simple tweet or Instagram post; in a wink to her film, Truth or Dare, she announced the tour through a short film featuring the likes of Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and other A-List celebs. In the video, Amy dares Madonna to go on tour and perform four decades' worth of her biggest hits - and of course, the pop sensation obliges.
Madonna, who is known for her global chart-toppers like "Like a Prayer," "Material Girl," "Holiday," and the seminal hit, "Vogue," toured her album Madame X in 2019 and early 2020, but those shows were only held in theaters - so this will be the artist's first stadium tour in quite some time.
And we anticipate it'll be quite a spectacle, seeing as in the past, she's made quite a stir with her outfits, choreography, and her behavior in general (think: cheeky bum flashes, wearing pointy bras onstage, etc.)
Everything we know so far about Madonna's Celebration tour
The Celebration tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature shows in over 35 cities globally, kicking off in Vancouver in July 2023 and concluding in Amsterdam in Dec. 2023. She'll make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other US cities before making her way to Europe, where she'll hit London, Paris, Stockholm, and a handful of other cities on the second leg of her tour.
During the tour, Madonna will be performing over 40 years' worth of her hit songs - and she has quite the catalog of songs to choose from. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna says in a statement on her site.
Madonna's Celebration tour will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates on the global tour.
How can I get tickets to Madonna's Celebration tour?
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour. Citi cardholders as well as Canadian and European American Express cardholders can also sign up for a special pre-sale that will take place ahead of the general sale.
The tour dates and locations for Madonna's Celebration tour are as follows:
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
And, if you're really feeling like a material girl, you can peruse the VIP packages on the site as well.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
