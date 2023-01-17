Madonna announces 40th anniversary greatest hits tour with amazing A-list-filled video

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Madonna has announced her 40th-anniversary tour, the Celebration tour, which will feature shows in stadiums and arenas across North America and Europe - here's what we know so far...

Madonna announced this morning via a truly iconic YouTube video that she'll be hosting the Celebration tour, which will feature all of the pop icon's hits from the '80s through the 2000s. So yes, over four (!!!) decades of music from the queen herself that you can see live and in person.

In true Madonna boundary-pushing fashion (she recently flashed a thong on TikTok), the legendary singer didn't just announce this tour with a simple tweet or Instagram post; in a wink to her film, Truth or Dare, she announced the tour through a short film featuring the likes of Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and other A-List celebs. In the video, Amy dares Madonna to go on tour and perform four decades' worth of her biggest hits - and of course, the pop sensation obliges.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Madonna, who is known for her global chart-toppers like "Like a Prayer," "Material Girl," "Holiday," and the seminal hit, "Vogue," toured her album Madame X in 2019 and early 2020, but those shows were only held in theaters - so this will be the artist's first stadium tour in quite some time.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

And we anticipate it'll be quite a spectacle, seeing as in the past, she's made quite a stir with her outfits, choreography, and her behavior in general (think: cheeky bum flashes, wearing pointy bras onstage, etc.)

Everything we know so far about Madonna's Celebration tour

The Celebration tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature shows in over 35 cities globally, kicking off in Vancouver in July 2023 and concluding in Amsterdam in Dec. 2023. She'll make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other US cities before making her way to Europe, where she'll hit London, Paris, Stockholm, and a handful of other cities on the second leg of her tour.

During the tour, Madonna will be performing over 40 years' worth of her hit songs - and she has quite the catalog of songs to choose from. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna says in a statement on her site.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna's Celebration tour will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates on the global tour.

How can I get tickets to Madonna's Celebration tour?

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour. Citi cardholders as well as Canadian and European American Express cardholders can also sign up for a special pre-sale that will take place ahead of the general sale.

The tour dates and locations for Madonna's Celebration tour are as follows:

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

And, if you're really feeling like a material girl, you can peruse the VIP packages on the site as well.