'The wine suffocated everything' - Lisa Riley on using alcohol to cope with mum's death before journey to sobriety

The I'm A Celebrity campmates have been baring their souls in the jungle, sharing sides of themselves the public don't often get to see.

Kelly Brook has shared how liberated she feels by not having a mirror in the camp, chatting about body image issues with her fellow female contestants.

Ruby Wax has taken on the unofficial role of everyone's mother and has been offering her take on menopause and sex to the younger women taking part in the show.

In a touchingly candid conversation, Lisa Riley opened up about the impact of her mum's death on her mental health and how she turned to alcohol to numb her feelings. Lisa's mum, Cath, died in 2012 from pancreatic cancer.

Now sober for 10 years, the actress shared she needed sobriety "more than anything". When asked if she'd been a "big drinker", she replied, "Yeah, crazy."

Lisa explained she once drank "three bottles of Malbec every night", adding, "Mentally, I needed it."

A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

Jack Osbourne, who recently lost his father, Ozzy Osbourne, discussed addiction with Lisa. He referred to addiction as a "trauma response", saying, "You often take the path of least resistance to numb that response."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Agreeing, Lisa replied, saying alcohol was "the biggest plaster I could put on myself". She added, "When mum died, I genuinely could not cope."

She explained that having to go to work at that time was especially difficult. Having to arrive at her workplace with a smile on her face and pretend everything was fine was hard.

While trying to appear fine on the outside, Lisa revealed she was "the biggest broken biscuit in the memory of mum". She continued, "I'm not the sort of person who can be fake and turn that on, it's not me."

Speaking further about turning to wine to help, Lisa shared, "It got to the point where I couldn't close my mind off. That constant suffocation - the wine literally suffocated everything."

(Image credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Lisa has previously spoken about her ongoing grief during an episode of the Grief Kind podcast. The actress said her grief has never been linear, and unexpected pangs often strike at any time.

She shared she often asks herself, "Am I supposed to be over it now? Are people looking at me like I'm a fool?" and wonders whether others will think it's "foolish" that she's still in so much pain over her mum's passing.

"I feel like I'm being judged because of grief," she explained. Lisa continued, "I've done so much to personally tackle it and get through it myself and also, of course, help my family, but fundamentally, it doesn't go away."

"You learn to live with it and people say every day is different and everybody is different," she said. "It's okay to feel how you're feeling."

If you are concerned about addiction, Mind have a list of contacts that can help support you. If you need help with grief, Mind also provides details of bereavement organisations.