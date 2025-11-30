'I'm having the best sex of my life' - Kathy Lette on midlife divorce and why she doesn't see it as a failure

Is there a more entertaining person to interview than Kathy Lette? After a recent appearance on the Second Act Podcast with Ateh Jewel , the answer is probably "no".

The witty author didn't hold back in sharing her humorous take on everything from menopause, the "liberation" of ageing, and why she'll never view divorce as a failure.

Kathy suggests that in a generation where everyone lives longer than in previous centuries, where marriages would've been cut short by premature death, staying with the same person for decades nowadays can be hard.

"Now it could be 80 years listening to the same anecdotes," she says, continuing, "That's a long time to find somebody's anecdotes interesting.

"I just don't care what people think," she says with total candour.

The author also has the ultimate anecdote for any midlife woman, whether post-divorce or still with a spouse, who might need to be "cheered up". She reveals, "Another thing about getting older is that you have the best sex of your life.

"Good sex is about being relaxed in your skin and not caring, because you know yourself, what you want, and you're not afraid to ask for it," she adds.

"All this is so liberating," she shares, letting podcast listeners know she's having "the best sex of my life". Hilariously, she tells Ateh Jewel, "I can't even believe I'm vertical right now."

Speaking about the "liberation" of ageing and how she currently feels about her life, Kathy remains inspirational.

"It's been the best decade of my life so far without a doubt," she says of her 60s, adding, "Everything is more fun and more fabulous, and you appreciate everything more too."

She adds, "It seems everything's in high definition. And I think that is because you come into your true self. I honestly don't think women become their true selves till they hit 60."

Just as excited to embrace her 70s, Kathy shares, "I'm not going down the whole cosmetic surgery route, I think, 'read between my lines, read between my facial lines.'"

Referring to the lines on her face telling a story, he concludes, "It's all there. The books, the babies, the hours of fun-loving flirtation. I don't want to have personality-ectomy."

