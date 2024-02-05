Joni Mitchell reduces A-list celebrities to tears at the Grammys with powerful 'Both Sides Now' performance

Last night Grammy awards was full of show-stopping performances, but it the one that won the night wasn't what you might expect. Among those performing was Billie Eilish, Billy Joel and Dua Lipa, but the star who stole the show was Joni Mitchell, with a beautiful, powerful performance of her hit song 'Both Sides Now'.

The 80-year-old singer began the song in the dark, sat in a beautiful throne-like chair with its back to the audience. A few seconds in, the lights were raised and the chair swivelled round to face the audience, who erupted with applause. Mitchell sang her famous song confidently to the room of A-list celebrities, many of whom, including Meryl Streep and her daughter Mamie Gummer, were close to tears.

The poignant performance comes almost nine years after Mitchell suffered a suffered a brain aneurysm, which left her unable to talk, walk and play the guitar. To see her on stage, singing so beautifully, captured the hearts of the room. And as cameras panned around the audience, the emotion was clear to see, with Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa, to name a few, visibly affected.

Mitchell won the Grammy for Best Folk Album, which is her 10th Grammy award, and her first performance at the prestigious awards after a 56-year-long career in the music industry. Her powerful performance overshadowed all others, and clearly affected everyone in the room.

Not only did Mitchell sound amazing, she looked incredible too in a matching black velvet with gold celestial pattern coat, top and trousers. Completing her look was her long blonde hair in iconic blonde braids, with a black beret, beaded necklace with lime green stones, and black cane with a diamond-encrusted tiger head.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Nielson Barnard)

But Mitchell wasn't the only inspirational woman in the room, Celine Dion delighted the audience with a surprise appearance, and Kylie Minogue won her second Grammy 20 years after her first.