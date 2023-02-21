John Travolta’s daughter’s birthday message for her dad will definitely make you cry

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’re not crying, you are.

In one of the sweetest Instagram posts we've seen in a long time, John Travolta's 22-year-old daughter Ella just wished her father, the star of Grease and countless other Hollywood productions, a happy birthday.

"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," Ella wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and John. "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️"

John himself quickly commented on the upload, writing, "I love you to my dearest Ella. More than you know. ❤️," cue the tears.

The father-daughter duo clearly shares a deep bond, likely rendered stronger by the tragedies they've had to live through together.

Ella and her 12-year-old brother Ben lost their mother Kelly Preston, John's former wife, in July of 2020, after a battle with breast cancer. John and Kelly were also parents to their son Jett, who tragically passed at the age of 16 back in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

John and his daughter paid homage to Kelly on first Mother's Day since her death in 2021, and we still can't stop thinking about it.

"Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world. I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is everlasting," Ella wrote on social media alongside a throwback photo of herself as a child next to her mom. "Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother’s Day."

Back to John's birthday: fellow celebrities took to Instagram to express their well wishes to him as well. Jeremy Renner commented, "❤️ So sweet ❤️" on Ella's post, for example, while Billy Baldwin wrote, "Happy B-Day John!!! 🎂"

John has previously gotten candid about his relationship with Ella, specifically expressing how proud he is of her.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous," John said to PEOPLE (opens in new tab) a few years ago. "I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that's a valid contribution."

For her part, Ella isn’t shy about her devotion to her father, repeatedly posting about him on social media throughout the years.

Back in June, for example, she took to the platform to wish John a happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know," she wrote alongside a photo of them two with Ben. "Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy❤️"

Talk about a strong father-daughter bond.