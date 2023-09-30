Joan Collins thinks there’s ‘far too much fuss’ about aging as she shares secrets to keeping busy and her ‘fifth time lucky’ happy marriage

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dame Joan Collins might have played some demanding divas on screen, but that’s not the role she plays at home.

The legendary star of Dynasty – who turned 90 years old earlier this year – got candid on many topics as she gears up to release a new book (her 19th!) and head out on tour.

Unsurprisingly, based on her busy calendar, the fact the iconic actress has breezed into her tenth decade isn’t slowing her down. If anything, she doesn’t pay her age much attention - and this £5 NIVEA cream which she swears by for keeping a youthful appearance might help her not worry about the passage of time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Oh! We don’t mention that” she joked, in a chat with the Express when asked about the big birthday milestone.

“I’m 60… plus however many years.”

“There’s far too much fuss about ageing,” Joan continued. “You see people in their 90s and 100s doing amazing things – running and jumping on Instagram – there’s no reason to fall apart. I do my stretching exercises each morning and I have a trainer on Zoom three times a week.”

Inspirational!

A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe) A photo posted by on

But that wasn’t all Dame Joan wanted to share as she readies the arrival of her new book, Beneath the Shoulder Pads.

Famously married a few times, Joan has enjoyed her most successful marriage with husband, Percy.

They met in 2000 and were married in 2002 at Claridges in London – and as Joan refuses to let age stop her workload, she’s also refusing to let anything stop her feeling loved up.

Explaining how they’ve made it work, Joan said, “I think the difference was, Percy and I became really good friends first. So we had this connection. We really knew each other.”

“He has his office area and I have mine. I’ll spend time in mine writing or phoning my friends. And he’ll be working, looking after our three properties.”

“Then we’ll do something together. Like any couple, we have our ups and downs. And we do occasionally argue – it’s normally when we’re working together.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Relatable and very wise advice… but then, of course, being a dame, she had to share some more tidbits.

“And separate bathrooms is key! Although we are very lucky. I know that’s not something everyone can have.”

She’s effortlessly fabulous and larger than life, but she’s not looking to be pampered by her partner. When asked if Percy treats her like she truly is Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington, Joan said, “No, not at all. It can’t work like that.”

“A relationship is about two people both being there to help and support each other.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before finding her happily-ever-after with Percy, Joan was married four times and linked with other high-profile suitors.

Her first husband was actor Maxwell Reed, whom she was married to for four years. Actor Anthony Newley was hubby number two, and the pair welcomed children Tara and Alexander Newley.

Businessman and manager Ron Kass was husband number three, and the pair welcomed daughter Katyana.

Former pop singer Peter Holm was number four – and the last one before Dame Joan found her “fifth time lucky.”