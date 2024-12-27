Jennifer Lopez embraces cosy chic in one of the best cardigans we’ve seen

Jennifer Lopez was spotted checking out some post-Christmas shopping in Aspen this week, accompanied by friends and one of her children, Emme.

While the streets of Aspen – a luxury ski resort in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that is frequented by big-name stars – looked like a postcard blanketed in snow, it was the Jenny from the Block singer who stole the show in her festive best.

Channelling pure cosiness wearing an enveloping, oversized plush cream shawl cardigan which featured a festive black pattern, Jennifer looked stylish and relaxed.

Jennifer appears to be wearing the - now sold out - Wool-Blend Shawl-Collar Cardigan from Polo Ralph Lauren.

The cardigan must be one of JLo’s favourites, as she wore it when she met up with ex-husband Ben Affleck the day before Christmas Eve at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Completing her dressed down, cosy aesthetic, Jennifer kept the rest of her outfit simple with some capsule wardrobe stales, including a pair of wide-leg blue jeans and Timberland-style winter boots.

As has become something of a signature for the icon, she couldn’t resist a touch of glamour, donning a pair of seventies-retro sunglasses.

Jennifer has enjoyed a family Christmas, having shared sneak peeks into her luxurious retreat with fans on social media.

Pictures include her looking glamorous in a big fur hooded coats with matching booties, sat with her children and one of her sister’s children. She also shared snaps posing with her sister, Lynda.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Having perfectly mastered cosy Christmas fashion, it’s no surprise that the multi-talented JLo might be considering more festive ventures in the future.

During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show in late 2024, the Marry Me actress revealed to fellow guest – and star of The Holiday – Kate Winslet that she had “always wanted to do [a Christmas movie] and I want to do a Christmas album.”

“I've started a couple of times, but you have to have it in by June and I am always behind schedule… Maybe one day.”