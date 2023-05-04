Jamie Foxx finally releases statement after three weeks in the hospital

It’s been three long weeks since we first heard of Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization following an undisclosed "medical emergency" while in Georgia to shoot his latest movie.

Although, just a few days ago, Jamie's friends began urging fans to pray for the actor as he was still under professional care, the situation seems to have gotten slightly better in the past day or so.

In fact, after three weeks of silence, the 55-year-old star has finally released a statement about current events on his personal Instagram account.

The actor posted a photo of a black background with a few words of comfort written across it. "Appreciate all the love!!!," reads the message. "Feeling blessed."

In his Instagram Story, Jamie also promoted the Fox game show that he had been hosting until now, Beat Shazam, while thanking Nick Cannon for taking over as a guest host during season six, which just started shooting.

Jamie's own daughter, Corinne Foxx, is actually the DJ on the program but, according to the actor's story, she'll also be stepping away from her role while by her father's side. Kelly Osbourne has been tapped to replace her in the meantime.

News about Jamie's condition, details of which have not been released, first surfaced on April 12, when Corinne posted a message on Instagram letting her followers know about what was happening.

"From the Foxx family: we wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on social media. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

At the time, Jamie was in Atlanta to film Back in Action, the Netflix movie that famously got Cameron Diaz out of retirement.

Also starring Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler, the production is draped in mystery as Netflix has yet to disclose what the film is actually about and when, exactly, it will be released.

Given Jamie's inability to continue shooting at the moment, it has been reported that a stunt and a body double have been filling in for him on set.

Here’s to hoping that the Academy Award-winning actor will get back on his feet soon. Just like the rest of his fans, we pray for Jamie.