Jada Pinkett Smith shared an update on her hair growth - and she looks amazing

Jada Pinkett Smith recently posted an update on her hair growth journey to her Instagram, and we're obsessed with her being in her silver pixie cut era.

Nearly a year and a half ago, the slap heard round the world altered the course of Academy Awards history forever - but from that unfortunate and untimely event spawned an important, international conversation about alopecia, the autoimmune disease which caused Jada Pinkett Smith to lose all of her hair.

Since the slap, Jada has rarely shared updates about her hair growth journey, but in. a recent Instagram post shared with her followers, she was able to share some progress she's made over the last few years - and she looks amazing.

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) A photo posted by on

"This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see✨

Slide 1: Past

Slide 2: Present," she captioned her post.

In the first picture, Jada has some barely-there peach fuzz, and then in the second picture, she's sporting a truly super chic silver pixie cut, marking a huge milestone in her hair growth journey.

Although the star has almost always sported a pixie cut throughout her career, this newfound silver pixie represents an era of growth after years of working through her auto-immune disease.

Fans sung her praises in the comments, reiterating how amazing she looks and how proud they are of her for pushing through a difficult time period.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Radiantly beautiful through and through," one fan commented on her Instagram post.

"Beautiful either way. 😍," another said.

Jada first shared information about her alopecia diagnosis in 2018 on her podcast Red Table Talk, which she shares with her mother and her daughter, Willow Smith. "A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it," she said.

She said that, originally, she started noticing that she was losing large clumps of hair, and that's how she knew something was wrong.

"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald? It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear," she said. "That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

Now, Jada is a voice for people everywhere who live with alopecia, and continues to be an inspiration to people suffering with hair loss in any capacity.