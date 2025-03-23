Is This City is Ours based on a true story and is Ronnie Phelan a real person?

This City is Ours is a tale of love, betrayal and power and some people might be wondering if it's based on a true story or real people.

If you love crime dramas as much as we do then you’ll be just as excited to enjoy all eight episodes of the BBC’s new series This City is Ours - a show that star Sean Bean promises will take this much-loved genre "to another level". This is a big statement to live up to, but from what we know and have seen so far, we’re in for a gripping ride. This City is Ours is set in Liverpool and tells the story of Michael Kavanagh who’s been involved in organised crime for his whole adult life. He’s a long-time friend of his boss Ronnie Phelan (Sean) but when he meets Diana everything changes. For the first time ever, Michael has fallen in love and his feelings for her are strong enough to make him reconsider his life of crime.

This, along with his rivalry with Jamie Phelan amid Ronnie’s retirement plans, and a shipment of drugs going missing, sets up a brilliantly-crafted story that’s perfect for fans of Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty. With this intriguing premise, many people will likely also be curious about whether This City is Ours - and its crime boss - are inspired by real events and people and here we reveal all you need to know.

Is This City Is Ours based on a true story and is Ronnie Phelan real?

Whilst it might seem entirely believable that This City is Ours is based on a true story and upon the crimes of a real-life gang boss, the BBC drama and Ronnie are completely fictional. It’s created, written and executive produced by Stephen Butchard, who is perhaps best-known for adapting the best-selling The Saxon Stories series by Bernard Cornwall in Netflix hit, The Last Kingdom.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of This City is Ours premiering on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Stephen explained that the idea for the show is "something [he] thought about five years ago". He then went on to reveal that Liverpool as a location was incredibly important, with the beautiful city almost taking on the place of a character in its own right.

(Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

"It is a metropolis. It is a cinematic, international, good-looking city. A beautiful place in the daylight and at night. I would be quite happy to say on the credits: ‘And starring . . . Liverpool.," he said. "The idea for the drama is something I thought about five years ago, and the series eventually fell into place. Liverpool is a location that will lend itself to any genre. There is a ‘can do’ attitude in everyone."

The creator didn’t mention his specific inspiration further, but clarified that This City Is Ours is, ultimately, a "love story", set against a very dangerous backdrop.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He said, "In This City is Ours I set out to write a fantastic story from episode one to episode eight - a tale of real life and real emotions where families are dragged deeper and deeper into confrontation. I have set it a real world, a chilling mostly unseen universe of organised crime. It is a love story. A story of love and what people will do to seize and hold on to power."

(Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

In light of Stephen’s remarks, it’s perhaps not surprising that some viewers could think This City of Ours, or at least Ronnie Phelan, as being inspired by true events. The show has a gritty quality to it and the "chilling mostly unseen universe of organised crime" is, sadly, all-too real.

Whilst the specific storyline of This City is Ours and Ronnie and his crime gang are Stephen’s creations, organised crime as a subject matter isn’t and the BBC show could be seen to reflect the consequences and personal repercussions of being part of this world.

Michael’s particular experience debating walking away from it all after falling for Diana could also show how hard it is to escape this life once you get involved in organised crime.

This City is Ours | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Outside of the crime gang focus, the other themes we see in This City Is Ours will likely resonate with people watching - even though the show is fictional. The love story between Michael and Diana and their desire for a child together is something that is very relatable. During the series Michael and Jamie, Ronnie’s son, also end up having very different ideas for the disintegrating crime gang as Jamie seeks to succeed his father’s position. Betrayal and rivalries are other plots thread that have their roots in something understandable for a wider audience, even if the ones we see in This City is Ours aren't based on true events.

All episodes of The City is Ours are on BBC iPlayer now and it premieres at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 23rd March and will continue airing weekly on Sunday nights.