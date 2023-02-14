Is Daisy Jones and The Six based on a true story? Everything to know about the limited series

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If there's one message that continues to ring true in the world, it's that rock n' roll is here to stay - and Amazon Prime's new limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, is here to prove it.

The new series, based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is set to premiere in March 2023 with a stacked cast, produced by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.

The 2019 novel centers around Daisy Jones and her band members, trying to navigate the jungle that is the 1970s music industry. Based loosely on the dynamic of Fleetwood Mac, the tell-all novel explores a rock band whose success is altered by addiction, relationships, and a slew of tumultuous events - and more than 20 years later, the band is ready to tell their story to the world, documentary style.

Here's all you need to know about the highly-anticipated series, including whether or not it's based on a true story, who's in the cast, and more about the premiere date.

When does Daisy Jones & the Six come out?

Daisy Jones & the Six, which will air on Amazon Prime, is set to release its first episode on March 3. The rest of the episodes will be released on a weekly basis, similarly to that of White Lotus or The Last of Us.

Who's in the cast of Daisy Jones and the Six?

When casting the main character, Daisy Jones, it was imperative to pick someone who exudes '70s rock n' roll "it girl" vibes, and that they did. Riley Keough, the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley and daughter of the recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley, is set to play Daisy Jones - with Sam Claflin set to play opposite Riley as Billy Dunne, the troubled rockstar and frontman of the band.

Other cast members include:

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Is Daisy Jones & the Six based on a true story?

The answer is a bit complicated. In short, no, it's not exactly based on a true story, seeing as Daisy Jones & the Six is a fictional band and all of the characters in the novel are fictional.

However, author of the novel, Taylor Jenkins Reid, has said on multiple occasions that the novel is loosely based on Fleetwood Mac and the dynamic between the members of the legendary rock band.

"[W]hen I decided I wanted to write a book about rock 'n' roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey [Buckingham] watched Stevie [Nicks] sing 'Landslide,'" Taylor wrote in a guest post for Hello Sunshine (opens in new tab).

"How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh," she continued.

Can I listen to music from Daisy Jones & the Six?

Although Daisy Jones & the Six aren't a "real" band, fans will be delighted to know that you can actually stream their music on all music streaming platforms.

When Taylor wrote the novel, she wrote lyrics for a plethora of the band's songs, which can be found in the back of the book. One of the most central songs from the novel, "Regret Me," is now available to stream ahead of the show's premiere, and the rest of the songs will eventually release in accordance with the show.

Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne: The Aurora World Tour pic.twitter.com/ZxMzwGRGz4February 6, 2023 See more

The show will feature many songs from the novel, and in a delightful surprise, they'll be sung by the cast members. Plus, all of the cast members are playing their own instruments in the show - and for not having been rockstars prior to shooting Daisy Jones, we'd say that's pretty impressive.

In fact, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Riley and Sam revealed that they had undergone pretty extensive vocal training to prepare for the show. "I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to f-cking belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before," Riley said.