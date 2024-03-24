How to watch The Nanny from the UK and beyond

Here's how you can watch The Nanny, the 90s sitcom starring Fran Drescher that has been taking off online.

The American 90s sitcom The Nanny has been having somewhat of a revival online as clips of the show have made their way onto the internet and have flooded platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. The show starring Fran Drescher may have aired between 1993 and 1999, but fans are just as keen to watch the show in 2023 as they were thirty years ago! But how can you watch the show if you're in the UK? Here's what we know...

(Image credit: Alamy)

How to watch The Nanny from the UK

The Nanny is currently not available on any streaming platforms in the UK. Although there are some full episodes that are available on Youtube, this is not a complete anthology of the six-season-long series.

However, if you are an American viewer based in the US, there are several ways you can watch the show. If you are a Max (formerly HBO Max) subscriber you can watch it on this platform which starts at $9.99.

On Amazon Video you can also purchase Max access so you can stream all seasons of The Nanny. This option starts at just $9.99 with options of a 30-day free trial.

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you are a US citizen who is currently inside the UK, you can still watch just as you would at home in the US with your Max subscription.

There's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in the US and access the US's Max library from anywhere in the world.

