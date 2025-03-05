How to watch The Bay season 5 from anywhere - stream the crime drama online

When Hannah, a young uni student is found dead at the docks, DS Jenn Townsend has to push aside her own grief to support Hannah’s divided family. Here's how you can stream The Bay season 5 from anywhere.

The Bay is finally back for a fifth season, meaning Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve. Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, grapples with her own grief in the midst of the high stakes investigation. Digging deeper into the case, the team uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises among the student community.

Peeling back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case and come to terms with her own loss. If you're wondering how to tune into this unmissable drama from anywhere, we show you what you need to do and how to stream The Bay season 5 from anywhere.

How to watch The Bay season 5 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch The Bay season 5, as you can view each episode as it lands on ITV on Sundays at 9pm from March 2 - episodes will air weekly in the same slot for six weeks.

If you don't want to wait to watch the episodes weekly, all of them will be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. If you want to re-familiarise yourself the previous four seasons of the show, they're also available to stream in their entirety on ITVX - but remember you'll need a valid TV license to stream content live.

How to watch The Bay season 5 from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Bay season 5 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see the lengths Morecombe's MIU team have to go to in order to solve the case, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on ITVX, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Bay season 5 on ITX for free.

Marsha Thomason (DS Jenn Townsend) has given an overview of what to expect from her character this season. Marsha says, "Jenn has a tough time this season. Her father has passed away, which was a difficult relationship to start with. She's dealing with the grief of that. As the series goes on the more she pushes this away, we lead closer to the inevitable explosion.

Because of the death of her father, we get to meet Jenn's mum this season, which is really fun. Played by Suzanne Packer, who is amazing. I've been a fan of hers for many years. Then the crime story this series I found very touching. The series is always about murder but this series in particular for me, I found very emotional. People are really going to connect with it."