How to watch The Au Pair from anywhere - stream the psychological drama online

The Au Pair is an unmissable psychological drama, featuring suspense, beautiful locations and David Suchet following an acting hiatus - and there's no need to miss out any episodes.

Four-part Channel 5 series The Au Pair is another tense drama joining the likes of Coma and The Night Caller as one of the broadcasters unmissable shows. After a long six year break from acting, David Suchet stars as a divorced older man suffering with his health, who moves to be next door to his daughter, Zoe.

Zoe is a busy stepmother to two children and struggles with the added pressures of caring for her father, and decides to hire an au pair to help her out. However, the arrival of Sandrine soon turns everyone's lives upside down and family trust falls apart as nothing is what it seems.

If you're a fan of psychological dramas and don't want to miss a moment of The Au Pair, there's no need to - we share how to watch the show online from anywhere.

How to watch The Au Pair in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch The Au Pair. The show will begin on Channel 5 on Monday, March 10 at 9 pm. The second episode airs the following day on Tuesday, March 11 at 9 pm.

The third episode will show on Wednesday, March 12 at 9 pm, with the finale airing on Thursday, March 12 at 9 pm. If you miss an episode, they'll be available to stream on Channel 5's catch up service, 5 (formerly My5), shortly after airing.

5 is free to use, and you just need to create an account to catch up with The Au Pair and the rest of the excellent thrillers and psychological dramas the streamer has to offer.

How to watch The Au Pair from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Au Pair airs but don't want to wait a single moment to tune into the tantalising action, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on 5 with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: