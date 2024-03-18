Is Coma on Channel 5 based on a true story and where was it filmed?

Is Coma based on a true story and where was it filmed? The Channel 5 drama is thought-provoking and you might well be asking yourself some burning questions.

One decision can change everything and the consequences can be far more devastating than we could ever have imagined - at least that’s what Channel 5's new thriller gets us to consider. Coma follows Simon as he’s pushed to the brink by circumstances beyond his control. Eventually, it all becomes too much when he has a confrontation with Jordan, the leader of a group of youths terrorising his local area. A punch from Simon changes their lives forever as Jordan is rushed to hospital and Simon traps himself in a web of lies, pretending to be an innocent bystander.

Thriller fans will know that it’s almost impossible to keep the truth buried, but when it comes to the events in Coma, you might be curious about whether they actually happened - and where. As you immerse yourself in the Channel 5 thriller this is all we know about whether Coma is based on a true story and where it was filmed.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Is Coma based on a true story?

Channel 5's new drama Coma isn’t based on a specific true story but that doesn’t mean that it won't resonate with plenty of people or that it doesn’t incorporate themes or aspects which reflect real life. Lead star Jason Watkins, who you might recognise from a variety of other thrillers including The Secret and The Catch which aired last year, has spoken about how his character Simon is dealing with issues that are rooted in the real world.

"'’m not saying there’s a crime epidemic but because of the cost of living crisis, crime is up," Jason said, reflecting upon the current social climate. "Those really petty little crimes – scratching your car, turning the bins over and little stuff, it's just really annoying, I think, and when you’re stressed from other things, those things get magnified."

In his opinion, this is "why we end up where we end up where Simon does", with his character finally reaching breaking point at an already difficult time. In Coma, Simon and his wife Beth are consumed with a lot of anxiety. He’s concerned about finances after being made redundant and with mounting pressure when it comes to the mortgage. Rising crime rates in their area also mean he and Beth are determined to find somewhere safer to raise their daughter.

"You scratch the surface and they've had difficulty conceiving, they're slightly vulnerable in terms of money and, so, we’re on a slight knife edge," Jason explained.

These personal issues weigh heavily on Simon and ultimately lead to him making one, split-second decision that quickly snowballs into a living nightmare. The usually mild-mannered Simon snaps during a confrontation with local youth Jordan and punches him.

When Jordan is rushed to hospital fighting for his life, Simon is left facing a difficult decision about whether to come clean about being responsible. Grumpy neighbour Harry has seen it all, but with Simon being lauded a local hero for finding Jordan, owning up to the consequences of his actions isn't looking so easy.

Ultimately, whilst Coma isn't an adaptation of a true story, there are details in the plot which could be seen to reflect the current climate in terms of rising frustrations and anxiety and financial hardships. The concept of one tiny act then leading to devastation is also something that some viewers will likely find very emotive and there have been instances where a single punch in an altercation has claimed someone's life.

Where was Coma filmed?

It might surprise fans to learn that the Coma TV series was filmed in Budapest, Hungary and not the UK, however this isn't unheard of in the thriller world, especially for Channel 5 shows. Channel 5's The Teacher was filmed in the Hungarian capital, as was Desperate Measures which aired last year. However, you'd be forgiven for believing that it had been filmed in the UK as British number plates are featured in the drama to help reinforce a sense of the events taking place here.

We know Coma isn't based on one true story and the filming locations arn't true to the setting either. The show's events take place in suburban England and Jason Watkins explained to What to Watch that he and his fellow cast members didn't actually get to see that much of Budapest because of the busy filming schedule.

He said, "It’s quite a small cast, and we got to know each other well because we filmed in Budapest. I didn't actually get to see a lot of the city, though, because we were shooting 12-hour days, six days a week. But I did go on the big Ferris wheel in the city centre. I don’t know why because I got vertigo, although I did manage to take some pictures up there for my kids!"

When is Coma released and how can you watch?

Coma starts on Monday 18th March at 9pm on Channel 5 and the other three episodes of this four part drama will air on consecutive nights in the same scheduling slot. This means that the Coma finale will be broadcast on Thursday 21st March and episodes will also be available to catch up for free via Channel 5's on-demand service, My5. As Paramount Plus co-commissioned the series we would expect a US release date to be announced for the show at some point and it's likely it will land on Paramount Plus in the future.