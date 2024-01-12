How to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office from the US, Australia, and anywhere in the world

ITV's recent TV series, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, has been a major success and viewers have been gripped by the incredible true story about a real miscarriage of justice in recent British history.

Earlier this month, ITV released a brand new dramatisation about a real-life scandal titled, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office. Viewers were shocked by the mistreatment and injustices faced by the innocent subpostmasters during the scandal and the show caused an outcry from the British public. The ITV drama has caused major waves in the UK. Since its release, government ministers have made statements about how they plan to compensate the victims, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed there would be mass exonerations for the subpostmasters, and former CEO of the Post Office Paula Vennells has handed her CBE back. But how can you watch this show that shocked the British public?

Here's how to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office from anywhere in the world...

How to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office from the UK

All four episodes of Mr Bates vs The Post Office aired from January 1st to 4th on ITV. All four episodes are available to stream on ITVX online. All you need to do to stream the shows for free is create an account with ITVX, search for the show, and stream to your heart's content.

ITVX is also available to view without adverts if you purchase a subscription, but it is otherwise free to watch with adverts if you are in the UK.

How to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office from Australia

The show has only been released in the UK so if you're in Australia you may face a problem when you try to stream on ITVX. However, you can still watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX using a VPN. This is a clever bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home in the UK.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office online at ITVX.

How to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office from the US

The show has only been released in the UK so if you're in the United States you may find there is a region issue when you log onto ITVX. However, you can still watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX using a VPN. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home in the UK.

How to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office from anywhere in the world

The show has only been released in the UK so if you're anywhere other than the UK, you will find there is a region issue when you log onto ITVX. However, you can still watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX using a VPN. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home in the UK.

