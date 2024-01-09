Where is Paula Vennells now? - As the former Post Office boss hands back her CBE

The former Post Office CEO officially handed back her CBE as of 9 January - so where is she now? Here's everything to know about what the real-life Paul Vennells is up to post-premiere of 'Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office.'

On Monday, 1 January, 2024, ITV released a brand new dramatisation about a real-life UK scandal titled Mr Bates vs. The Post Office. The series, which has already garnered lots of popularity, focuses on more than 700 sub postmasters who faced criminal and civil charges because of a faulty new system provided to them by the Post Office - which incriminated them as fraudsters who were committing theft.

As all of this was going on, Paula Vennells was primarily to blame, as she was the CEO of the Post Office during this time period.

Now, Ms. Vennells is handing back her CBE as these crimes come to light with the release of the new series. Here's what we know.

A scene from Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office. (Image credit: ITVX)

Why did Paula Vennells hand back her CBE?

Since these findings have come to light, more than a million people have signed a petition for Paula to give up her CBE. As of 9 January, she did - and hundreds of postmasters will also have their names cleared, according to government ministers.

In case you missed what went down with Paula, the handing in of her CBE was really a long time coming. As aforementioned, Paula (portrayed by Lia Williams in the series) was the CEO of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019. The show accurately portrayed that under her leadership, many wrongly prosecuted employees were victims of a faulty system.

After leaving the Post Office, Paula then became Chair of the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, but left in December 2020. She was also an Anglican priest until 2021 when the sub postmasters convictions were overturned, and thus, she stepped back from working at her regular ministry.

She stated at the time, "I am truly sorry for the suffering caused to the 39 subpostmasters as a result of their convictions which were overturned last week."

In the 2019 New Year's Honours, Paula was awarded with a CBE for services to the Post Office and to charity - however, since the scandal erupted, there were calls for the former CEO to be stripped of her CBE, which finally came to fruition on 9 Jan.

Where is Paula Vennells now?

Technically, Paula's CBE is not technically stripped of her yet, as only King Charles can strip someone of such an honour. According to the BBC, "Ms Vennells has now done - but doing so has no formal effect. Until the King is advised by the Forfeiture Committee and acts on its advice, Ms Vennells will continue to hold her CBE."

In addition to her CBE being taken, an officer from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) called for Paula to return any performance related monetary bonuses she received during her time at Post Office.

Since 2021, she has reportedly stepped back from her duties as an Anglican priest and also resigned as a member of the diocese. While nothing is known about her current career standing, she is still the mother of two young boys, Luke and Edward, and still married to her husband.