How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the UK, US and Australia
As House Targaryen and House Hightower going to war over Westeros, here is how to watch House of the Dragon season 2
Move over Bridgerton, it’s time for something with a little more bite. As House of the Dragon returns to our screens, the battle lines are being drawn in this epic fantasy prequel.
With the first season of House of the Dragon having aired way back in 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second instalment of the Game Of Thrones spin off. With the first episode of season 2 landing tonight, you might be desperate to know where exactly you can tune in.
Here's where you can watch House of the Dragon season 2 from around the world, so you don't miss a moment.
How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the UK
House of the Dragon season 2 is available to watch on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Fans can watch the beginning of season two from June 17th, with the first episode airing at the same time as in the US, at 2am.
There will also be a repeat of the previous episode on Monday nights at 9pm, for UK viewers who aren't night owls.
UK fans can also stream episodes on Sky Go via the app on a phone, tablet or smart TV - or House of the Dragon can be viewed with a Now TV Entertainment subscription.
First time Now TV subscribers can get a free 7-day-trial when they sign up for a six month subscription, with plans starting from £6.99 a month.
How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the US
If you are based in the US, you can watch House of the Dragon season 2 on Max.
Starting on June 16, the latest episode will air at 9pm (ET/PT) each Sunday until the finale on August 4.
For those that aren’t already signed up to the channel, there is a 7-day trial of the service available until June 23. You'll then pay less than ten dollars ($9.99) a month for the service.
How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in Australia
House of the Dragon season 2 will be broadcast on Fox Showcase for Australian fans, with new episodes arriving every Monday at 11am. Fans can also stream the fantasy series on Foxtel Now and Binge.
Both of these streaming services are offering lengthy free trials right now. For regular binge-watchers, Foxtel Now offers over 70 channels in it’s Essentials Base pack and you can currently get a 10-day free trial to the service. After that, it’s just $25 a month to watch the fantasy series and countless other dramas.
Alternatively, fans can watch the HBO series on Binge - which offers a tempting 14-day free trial and is just $10 a month.
What happened in House Of The Dragon season 1?
As the first season of House of the Dragon premiered back in 2022, you might be struggling to remember what happened last time the series touched down in Westeros.
Rather than rewatching all ten hours of the first season, here is a quick refresher before you watch season two.
The HBO drama opens with King Viserys (Paddy Considine) ruling over the peaceful Westeros.
As he approaches death, the kingdom is rocked by a succession crisis between his beloved daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and younger wife, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).
Despite being childhood friends, their clashes soon throw the land into a state of civil war.
With King Viserys' brother Daemon (Matt Smith) also making his own play for the throne, viewers will have to decide who they will support as the battle lines are drawn in season 2.
