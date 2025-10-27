'Healing' her relationship with food and embracing strength training - the secret behind Ranvir Singh's new look

It’s hard to believe that Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh has a wake-up call of 3am when she looks as glamorous as she does on our screens.

And recently, fans have noticed that the presenter, 48, has a new glow about her, having lost weight and, by her own admission, healed her relationship with food.

"You’ve always looked good [but] at the moment you’re absolutely glowing," gushed a fan under one of her stunning Instagram snaps.

Another said, "You look in sensational shape and you’re so naturally beautiful," as a third added, "She’s lost weight and looks great."

Over the last year, Ranvir has been hitting the gym and taking her fitness more seriously - embracing the gym and getting into strength training.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the mum-of-one explained, "It’s since I started at a little women-only one, and it’s made me realise how intimidated I had been, often feeling that gyms were somewhere that I didn’t belong. But since I joined this gym, I’ve actually wanted to go."

Discussing the benefits of weight training, Celebrity Nutritionist Gabriella Peacock explains, "As we enter our late 40s and early 50s, preserving lean muscle becomes increasingly important - not just for tone and strength, but for overall metabolic health. Weight training helps to maintain muscle mass, which naturally declines with age, and this supports a more efficient metabolism, stronger bones, and better balance."

She adds, "It’s also a fantastic way to improve insulin sensitivity and support long-term weight management. When combined with good nutrition, including enough protein, fibre, and key micronutrients, weight training can make a huge difference to energy levels and body composition."

On top of weight training, Ranvir has worked with a nutritionist to heal her relationship with food - something she says has been "an eye-opener" and helped ease her anxiety.

"I have a very deep-rooted compulsive eating/food addiction type experience with eating... since I was about 12. Nutrition education is only the very last piece of a complicated, messy, life-long jigsaw that I've struggled to solve," she told The Express.

"I desperately want to break the cycle of weight loss and weight gain, but more importantly, to remove the awful grey cloud that I know so many of you, like me, have constantly hanging over your head."

Over-eating and emotional eating is something Gabriella sees time and time again with her clients. "So many of us turn to food for comfort or stress relief - and that’s completely human. The key is learning to pause and recognise what you’re really craving: is it food, or perhaps rest, reassurance, or distraction," she says.

Gabriella advises, "Focus on creating realistic routines that fit naturally into your lifestyle. You can absolutely enjoy a biscuit or a glass of wine - it’s all about balance.’ She adds, ‘Real-life wellness isn’t about perfection, it’s about feeling good and finding balance."