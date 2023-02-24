Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship timeline - a history of their romance in pictures

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for a number of years, but how did the couple get together and what's their relationship timeline?

Although rumors are currently swirling about this couple, the pair have been together since 2015 after they met while working together on The Voice. Here is everything you need to know about this celebrity couple's timeline including when the couple got together eight years ago, when they finally tied the knot, and if they have any children together...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2014- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first work together on The Voice

In 2014, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were both employed as judges and coaches on the singing talent show, The Voice. Gwen was first employed in April 2014 and Blake began working on the show in 2011.

In November 2014, Gwen posted a selfie with Blake as the pair seemed to become friends while appearing on the show together. At this point, the pair were just friendly as their respective divorces had not been finalised.

Summer 2015 - Blake and Gwen bond over their divorces

In the summer of 2015, the pair bonded over their highly publicized divorces. Gwen' was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016 but on August 3, 2015, Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

Similarly, in July 2015, Blake Shelton announced and finalized his divorce from his partner of 10 years, Miranda Lambert. The pair met in 2005 and married in 2011 but divorced in July 2015 and said in a joint statement, "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, and Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert (Image credit: Future: Canva/ Getty)

Gwen and Blake were both going through divorces at the same time, and working together closely, they have since revealed that going through the same thing helped them bond.

In 2016, Blake told Billboard (opens in new tab), that he and Gwen first bonded over their respective divorces. "I won’t forget that day," he said. "I looked over at Gwen — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, 'Wow, she feels super bad for me!'"

(Image credit: Future: Getty / Images)

"I thought it was going to be another one of those things-are-going-to-be-OK talks," he recalled. "She didn’t tell me much, because we didn’t know each other at the time, but she said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.'"

He said that that's how their relationship first began, as friends. "That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day. It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email — ‘This shit happened to me, what happened to you?’ — to maybe three times a week, then every day, to ‘Hey, here’s my phone number if you ever want to text.’ Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m ­wondering if she feels the same about me."

November 2015 - Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton start dating

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially began dating 2015. ENews! (opens in new tab) reported that the pair were spotted getting pretty close at a Halloween party and a few days later, Blake's representative confirmed their relationship.

The rep confirmed, "Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating." Not much else was said and the couple kept a relatively low profile at the beginning of their romance.

February 2016 - Gwen and Blake make it red carpet official

Just a few months after the news of their relationship broke, the couple made their first red carpet-appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

"They acted like giddy teenagers at a high school dance," a fellow attendee at the event told People (opens in new tab). "They were holding hands the whole night and didn’t leave each other’s sides. I don’t think either of them stopped smiling the entire time they were there."

(Image credit: Future: Canva/ Getty)

October 2020 - Gwen and Blake announce their engagement

In October 2020, Blake and Gwen announced their engagement. The pair had been dating for five years by the time of their engagement, and the couple announced the happy news on social media. Gwen posted a photograph of herself and Blake with her huge engagement ring which reportedly costs $500,000.

Blake's post on Instagram was captioned, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

July 2021 - Gwen and Blake get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in 2021, five and a bit years after they started dating and less than a year after they got engaged. The couple was married at their home in Oklahoma on July 3, 2021.

Following their wedding, Gwen Stefani shared a sneak peek inside her and Blake Shelton’s home together and we couldn't get enough of the country vibe that the couple was surrounded by on their special day. The bride and groom incorporated the country feel into their wedding decor and Gwen even had a special way of involving Blake and her children in her wedding dress.

The bride wore a dress by Vera Wang. The designer described the dress as a, 'custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back. The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.'

In true Gwen Stefani style, the singer then changed her look for the wedding reception and wore a shorter style dress in a more punk rock style, also designed by Vera Wang.

The designer described the dress on her social media and said, 'For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt. The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children.'

Gwen posted a photograph of herself, her husband, and her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Kingston is 16, Zuma is 14, and Apollo is 8 years old.

Blake Shelton is now a stepfather to Gwen's three children, but the celebrity couple does not have any children of their own. However, Blake Shelton has opened up about falling in love with his wife Gwen Stefani’s kids and how much he adores his stepsons.

Since the couple married back in 2021, the pair have seemed to be inseparable. The couple continues to occasionally post about one another online and from what fans are able to see snippets of, the sweet couple are still happier than ever and very much in their newlywed phase as they approach their two year anniversary.