Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's undeniable chemistry stole the show at the 2025 Oscars

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell joined a long list of Hollywood's finest for the 2025 Oscars. But it wasn't their outfits that captured everyone's attention, instead it was the undeniable love and chemistry between them.

The Oscars is known for dominating the news for fashion, but it was acting legends Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell who stole the show for us – the connection between them after over 40 years together clear for all to see.

The legendary actors have one of the most enduring relationships in Hollywood, after first getting together in 1983. And if last night is anything to go by, it continues to go from strength to strength. The pair, who have never married, looked smitten as they walked the red carpet. Both were incredibly tactile, Kurt in particular with his arm around or hand on Goldie almost the entire time, and the pair shared a sweet, genuine moment holding each other's gaze in front of the world's press.

woman&home columnist Anna Richardson says: “I interviewed Kurt Russell 20 years ago, and even then he waxed lyrical about his love for Goldie Hawn. Look at the way they’re holding each other’s gaze. Practising reciprocal appreciation for each other’s positive qualities, as well as gratitude for being ‘a team’, is a tried and tested way to make love last long term”.

This isn't the first time the couple have made their feelings clear at the Oscars. Presenting the award for Best Director at the 1989 Academy Awards, Goldie and Kurt were every bit the loved-up couple as they joked about the one thing they 'hadn't done' - marriage.

Thirty-six years later, that still hasn't changed. But, as Goldie said in an Instagram post for Kurt's birthday a few years back: 'No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love."

Speaking to US Weekly last year, Kurt opened up on his relationship with Goldie, saying: "She is always my priority. We’re ‘of the moment’ people." He also added they don't like to plan too far ahead. "It’s just a day-to-day," he said.

Off the red carpet, Goldie took to the main stage, presenting the award for best animated short film and feature film with Spiderman star Andrew Garfield. Goldie looked stunning alongside the Spiderman star, who paid tribute to his co-presenter for bringing joy to his mum, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Clearly touched, Goldie held on tight to Garfield as she presented the award. It was shortly after she revealed suffering from cataracts after struggling to read the auto-cue. “I'm completely blind. I mean, I am!” she said, before joking: “Cataracts."

A common eye condition, cataracts blurs vision, making the usually clear lens of the eye cloudy. "It's ok, I've got you," Garfield told her.

The 97th Academy Awards was a rare outing for Goldie and Kurt, but with the love and joy this couple make us feel, we're hoping to see much more of them this year.