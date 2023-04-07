Full List of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in April

Netflix will be losing some major movies and TV shows this month including New Girl and Married at First Sight

Netflix is removing some viewer favourites from the streaming platform this month
published

Some major TV shows and movies are set to leave Netflix this month, including fan favourites like New Girl and Married at First Sight. 

Netflix will be getting rid of some huge TV shows and films in April due to licensing agreements coming to an end. 

While the streaming service adds hundreds of new titles to their platform every month, some fan favourites will also be taken down. 

Those set to be taken down include reality show Married at First Sight and the film Hush. 

After nearly 10 years on Netflix, New Girl is also being removed under a bargaining agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal.

New Girl is leaving Netflix

Beginning on 17 April, Netflix subscribers will have to make the transition to Hulu and Peacock if they want to watch the full seven seasons.

The Fox original series originally ran from 2011 to 2018, but was first made available to watch on Netflix in the summer of 2013.

Starring Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, it was so popular the series achieved multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe nominations.

Leap Year is being removed from Netflix

What TV shows and movies will be removed from Netflix in April?

You’ll have to act fast if you want to watch them one last time, as this is the full list of everything leaving Netflix this month:

April 1

Turbo FAST, seasons 1-3

April 3

What Lies Below

April 7

Hush

April 9

New Girl, seasons 1-7

April 11

Married at First Sight, season 10

April 12

The Baker and the Beauty, season 1

April 18

Cuckoo, seasons 1-5

April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show, seasons 1-4

April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25

The IT Crowd, series 1-5

April 27

Señora Acero, seasons 1-5

April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead, seasons 1-3

April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Firefly Lane season 2 starring Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 206 of Firefly Lane

But there is some good news, as there are also plenty of shows joining the platform, which means you’ll have even more choice. 

Premiering April 6 is the A24 Studio’s comedy-drama “Beef,” which sees the lives of strangers Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) become intertwined after a road rage incident. 

Sweet Tooth Season 2 is also set to premiere at the end of the month, as well as the final installment of Firefly Lane with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

