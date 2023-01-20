Fauda season 4 is finally here but there’s one stand-out character missing from the latest installment and we’re not happy about it

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The long-awaited Fauda season 4 has finally dropped and is already one of the best new Netflix shows to stream this month. Fans of the show can once again catch up with Doran (Lior Raz), Nurit (Rona-Lee Shimon), Steve (Doron Ben-David), and Sagi (Idan Amedi) as they return for some seriously explosive plot twists.

For anyone not familiar with the Netflix show, it sees Doron, a retired member of the Israeli Defence Force, pulled back into duty after he learns an enemy - whom he thought had been killed - is actually still alive. Following three super successful seasons and a nod of acknowledgment from The New York Times when it voted (opens in new tab) Fauda as one of the best international TV shows, it’s back with another 12 episodes, but unfortunately one of our favorite characters is missing in action.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it’s not unusual for strong characters to be killed off in the show - who could forget that shocking ending of season two, episode nine when Doron found Shirin had taken her own life? - we were always hoping that one character in particular, would be coming back for Fauda season 4.

Jameel Khoury who played the political leader of Hamas, Abu Smara in 16 episodes across the last three seasons hasn’t returned for season 4, and to be honest, we think it’s a HUGE mistake.

Fauda's Abu Smara (right) (Image credit: Ronen Akerman/Netflix)

Abu Smara was one of the most charismatic characters we’ve seen of late with Jameel playing the hypnotic villain splendidly. His ability to command attention had us captivated from the very moment he entered the screen way back in series one.

And even though you’re not meant to like Smara, there was just something about his intense stare that transfixed viewers and kept us coming back for more.

But don’t worry, if you’re missing your Jameel fix, fans of the actor should check out The Girl From Oslo, also available to watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) now.

Characters that have returned for the latest installment include Doron, played by Lior Raz, (also the series creator), Captain Eyov, Gali, Nurit, Steve, Eli, Avichay, Sagi, and Dana.

A post shared by Lior Raz (@liorraz) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And four new cast members have joined the Fauda season 4 lineup, including Inbar Lavi, Mark Ivanir, Amir Boutrous (who played General Nasser in The Crown), and Lucy Ayoub.

Despite a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100 percent, Fauda has both impressed viewers and caused controversy, due to its storylines centering around the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some writers have criticized the show for its ‘relentless machismo’, while Yasmeen Serhan, writing for The Atlantic commented, “Viewers who are hungry for a Palestinian perspective on the conflict would do well to urge Netflix to commission a Palestinian-created series because Fauda will probably prove a disappointment. Although it does better than most shows and movies at depicting certain facets of the conflict."

Fauda season 4 is out now, on Netflix.