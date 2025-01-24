Turning 50 ‘can’t come soon enough’ says Drew Barrymore who ‘would have never guessed' she'd feel peace
Drew Barrymore is approaching ageing fearlessly and after a 'furthering' decade she's the 'happiest' she's ever been
Drew Barrymore is excitedly looking forward to turning 50 in 2025 and is the "happiest" she’s ever been after a life-furthering decade.
Everyone approaches and views ageing slightly differently and some people might have more complex feelings as they approach life milestones like birthdays. With all the pressure society often seems to put on youthful appearances and all we see about "anti-ageing", it’s surely no surprise that this is the case. However, Drew Barrymore is helping to re-write this narrative and recently explained that, as far as she’s concerned, reaching 50 can’t happen "soon enough".
The talk show host and actor will celebrate her 50th birthday on 22nd February and ahead of her big day she spoke to AARP The Magazine about how she’s feeling about it. Drew explained that she has "no issues" with aging and she’s actually never been happier at 49.
"It can’t come soon enough," she reportedly also shared in a video with AARP, as per People. "I feel like Frodo [in The Lord of the Rings]: I see that brass ring and I’m so excited! I have no issues with ageing- this is the happiest I’ve been in my life."
Drew went on to discuss her realisation that all of us are only going to live for a certain amount of years "if you’re lucky". Because of this, she’s eager to "live the second half of my life like the B side of a record, not the same way as the A side". The star poignantly looked back at what her life up to now has been like and believes she’s "finally" achieving some sense of peace.
She said, "My whole life I've been worried and stressed and, like, happy and having the best time ever. I would have never guessed that I would feel peace... This last decade has been the most a**-kicking and furthering of my life, and it is finally bringing peace."
The Hollywood icon is said to be planning on spending her 50th birthday with her daughters Olive and Frankie and friends and doing "some real middle-aged woman" stuff. Whether you are excited every time your birthday comes around or approach it with a little more trepidation, Drew Barrymore’s own reflections upon the ageing process are so positive and inspirational.
This isn’t the first time that she’s spoken out about ageing and how becoming a mother has left her keen to show her daughters it’s a "luxury". Back in 2019 she told New Beauty, I do feel like I’m on an upswing. I just went through a couple of hard years, and I can see it wearing on my face. It’s not about aging, it’s about how I am on the inside."
"I’m not all about working from the inside out - I’m not big on meditation - but I do think your outside cannot hide your inside. I’m now determined more than ever to show my daughters that aging is a luxury. If we’re lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like. If they are good, cool people, that’s all I care about," Drew went on to add.
