Did you notice And Just Like That is missing an iconic part of Sex and the City? Here's the reason why

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

And Just Like That season 2 is currently airing, and while the show has got everyone talking for plenty of reasons - one thing you might not have noticed is that the series is missing an iconic element from the original Sex and the City series.

From Kim Cattrall's brief cameo returning as Samantha Jones, to Carrie reuniting with her ex Aidain, fans are loving season 2 of And Just Like That. But have you noticed that the rebooted series is missing Carrie Bradshaw's iconic voiceover throughout the episodes?

The show's creator, Michael Patrick King, has revealed that this was a purposeful move for the new show, telling Variety, "I always knew there would be no voiceover, because the thesis of this show is that Carrie has no overview. She’s in it."

He added, "And the fun of Sex and the City was that she’s almost looking at it from above, and she’s summing it all up. There’s a writerliness to the show that was all very tidy. Even if it was an ugly moment, Carrie would have a voiceover that could lighten it and give you distance on it and make the audience feel taken care of."

(Image credit: HBO Max)

And speaking about having to cancel plans for a third film due to Kim Cattrall no longer wanting to play Samantha, Michael said, "The idea of the movie was really strong, and there was interest. And then all of a sudden it was impossible to get all four ladies to participate: Kim didn’t want to do the movie. Kim had finished playing Samantha, and despite conversations back and forth she just said, 'Yeah, I don’t want to do this.' So she pulled out, and I thought, 'Well, then there’s no movie.'"

He added, "It was disappointing at the time, because I had a good story and I love writing Samantha."

But Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs, has said it would feel like 'walking on eggshells' if they were to film with Kim again. While Kim did return as Samantha in season 2, she filmed the scenes alone.

(Image credit: Getty)

On filming without Kim, Cynthia said that it "makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are."

Last year, it was revealed that the second series of And Just Like That would 'go back to Sex and the City basics.'

HBO Max's head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, said, "What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life. It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes.

She added, "Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season. We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone."