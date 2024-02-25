Meryl Streep makes a blunder on stage as part of hilarious 'The Devil Wears Prada' reunion at the SAG Awards

As expected, there were some stand out moments from the 2024 SAG Awards last night in Los Angeles, but the highlight has got to be the cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada' reuniting on stage for a hilarious comedy series.

Idris Elba introduced Meryl Streep to present the first award for the night, which led to the legendary actor making a small blunder as she walked on stage and straight into the microphone stand.

As the audience watched on, somewhat awkwardly, Streep adjusted the microphone stand: "Two things, I forgot my glasses... clearly. And the envelope," she said laughing. It quickly became aware the blunder was part of a brilliant comedy series, as Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt appeared holding both.

The audience erupted with delight to see the three actors reunited, after first appearing in the iconic movie 'The Devil Wears Prada' together 17 years ago in 2006. Meryl Streep played the ever-demanding Runway editor Miranda Priestly in the Oscar-winning film, with Blunt and Hathaway playing her PAs Emily Charlton and Andrea (Andy) Sachs.

Flanked by her two 'assistants', Streep went to present the awards. "It's an age-old question: Where does the character end and the actor begin?"

Blunt added: "Well, as we've just seen Meryl and Miranda are sort of like twins."

"I don't think I'm anything like Miranda..." Streep returned, before Hathaway cut her off with one of Miranda Priestly's famous lines from the film. "No, no, that wasn't a question." Streep took a moment to look Hathaway up and down after interrupting, just as Miranda once had.

As she held her gaze, Blunt stepped in to deliver another brilliant line from the sharp-tongued editor. Very much channeling her old boss, she said: "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me."

The comedy series was both hilarious and heartwarming, with all three actors coming together after such a long time, the friendship and chemistry was clear for all to see.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reunite to present at the 2024 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Apxj88ObDnFebruary 25, 2024 See more

Jeremy Allen White took the win for best male actor in a comedy series and was presented the award by the trio. “That was really special. I was struck,” the actor said to Tan White backstage, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

It was only last month Blunt attended the Golden Globes wearing one of Kate Middleton's favourite designer labels. And last night all three ladies looked every part the fashionistas as their movie counterparts, with Blunt and Hathaway stunning in a red and blue dress, and Streep wowing in a gorgeous sheer number.

This wasn't the only reunion of the night, with other actors from Breaking Bad, Lord of the Rings and Modern Family also coming together – but it was definitely our favourite.