'You don't have much time left' - Dawn French's approach to ageing might be what you need to hear

As you'd expect from the comedic legend, Dawn French has the most uplifting approach to ageing you'll hear today - her thoughts will touch your heart and bring the laughs.

There's a host of iconic celebrities flying the flag for issues relevant to middle aged women, and the issues these women want brought to mainstream conversation. Davina McCall has done so much for the plight of those going through menopause and perimenopause, while the likes of Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren normalise women's ageing looks and bodies. Dawn French has touched on the process of ageing, and once you hear what she has to say about it, you'll wonder why you ever worried about getting older.

Speaking on BBC Women's Hour, the icon set the tone for what was about to come, by listing things she couldn't care less about as she got older - courgetti, vajazzling and Donald Trump all made the list. She rightly points out that you become more intolerant as you get older, and this is likely to include creating a world devoid of vegetables pretending to be carbs, and luxuriating in pasta, mashed potato, and not letting cauliflower infiltrate your existence to the point you think it's rice.

"You haven't got as much time left, so you want to fill it with the things you love, not the things that can get lost," the comedian rightly points out with a broad smile. Dawn describes feeling comfortable within a stage of life where she just wants ageing to come for her, noting how she had friends who didn't make it to 60 and was therefore "grateful" to make it into her sexagenarian years.

Listing yet more positives of reaching her sixth decade, the icon reveals she's never felt more authentic, comfortable in her own skin, and has absolutely waved goodbye to people pleasing. Of course, it's difficult to talk about accepting your age without mentioning your body shape. Like a lot of women in the public eye, Dawn has come under a lot of scrutiny for her weight.

"Wishing you looked a different way, longing to have somebody else's legs or hair," she muses, before firmly acknowledging she's finally accepted what she's got - a body that functions and does exactly what she needs it to. By finding acceptance, she's found the ability to move on and enjoy the things that really matter. The star is well and truly telling us that weight and appearance are the least important things about us, and looking to find incredible connections and marking personal achievements are what really matter.

Interestingly, the star looks at the correlation between ageing and the relationship with her children, asserting she absolutely doesn't want to be friends with her kids, just wants to be there for them as a mother. "That doesn't mean we can't be friendly," she explains, adding, "but being their friend? Nah, that's somebody else's job."

An incredibly touching part of Dawn's monologue is revealing what she's learned from her own mother, and how this is just as pertinent as she advances in years. Her mum told her never to strive for perfection and never to punish herself if things don't go to plan.

She also believes as the years go by, it's important to forgive those around you if and where you can - something that can be so important, but is often more easily said than done. We love Dawn's entire approach to ageing, and will be adopting her words as mantras to live by instead of letting the process of ageing blinker our enjoyment of life.