Dame Helen Mirren is renting her favorite red carpet dresses out at dirt cheap prices for important reason

Helen Mirren has proven herself to be an eco-style icon yet again, after announcing that she will be renting out her designer dresses at a surprisingly low cost in the fight against 'unsustainable' fast fashion.

If you've ever wanted to recreate the English actress's stunning looks, this could be your chance.

Helen Mirren has announced that two of her beloved dresses will now be available to wear on the UK clothing rental app, By Rotation, as part of her commitment to tackling the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Speaking to British Vogue last month, the 77-year-old explained that she is "so pleased" to list two of her evening dresses on the site and thereby make the "beautiful pieces accessible to everyone".

The first rental approved by Mirren is her red £775 Needle & Thread dress, which she famously wore to the premiere of her film, The Duke, last year. Officially called the Aurora Ballerina Dress, this sequinned gown is now available to rent on the By Rotation app for as little as £8 per day.

The shimmering cherry red dress features a partially lined bodice and a fully lined skirt, with the UK size 10 piece offering a flattering sheer sleeve detail and a concealed zipped back.

Speaking on her decision to allow the dresses to be enjoyed by others for a fraction of their retail price, Helen said, ""Fashion rental helps us to consume better.

"If five people wear one occasion dress, for example, rather than each buying their own, the resource consumption and environmental impacts are lower."

Also listed on the site is Mirren's gold Niteline Della Roufogali dress, which she has referred to as "a personal favorite" from her archives.

The glittering vintage gown features a cut-out chest, a bold collar, and a plunging slit. While Mirren has never been publicly photographed in the garment, it's understood she has worn it on multiple occasions in the past. The rental cost of the Niteline Della Roufogali, which is estimated to be worth £300, is just £24 per day.

The dresses must be rented for a minimum of three days at a time, with a cleaning fee of £12, a 15% service fee and an £11 postage fee having to be paid on top.

All proceeds from the rentals will be donated to Women For Women International, a charity for which Mirren has served as an ambassador since 2016. The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star hasn't been shy about her passion for sustainable clothing, regularly re-wearing pieces from her wardrobe and speaking out against the environmental hazards of the fashion industry.

"With the rise in fast fashion and judgement about rewearing outfits, even off the red carpet, clothing has become almost as throwaway as single-use plastics. Waste creation is a danger for us and animals on land, and for the fish in the sea," Mirren said.