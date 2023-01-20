Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and their kids just got matching tattoos - here’s the meaning behind the ink

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Talk about a permanent bond.

Fellow actresses and best friends Laura Dern and Courteney Cox, who recently surprised fans by photobombing them, just got a matching tattoo alongside their very own kids - and the Friends star posted proof of it all on her own Instagram account.

Courteney, who just last year spoke up about embracing her late 50s and moving away from facial injections, uploaded a photo of the group on her social media page showing off the new ink: a paper airplane next to the words "go long."

In the picture, Courteney is standing next to her 18-year-old daughter Coco, who got the tattoo on her upper back, Laura's 18-year-old daughter Jaya, Laura herself and her 21-year-old son Ellery. All participants except for Coco seem to have chosen their inner arms as the ideal location for the tattoo.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The upload includes two photos in total: one of the moms and kids posing next to each other while looking at the camera and the next one providing a glimpse at the bodily works of art. The caption to the upload reads, "Adding a new layer to our 16 year Christmas Eve tradition. Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025."

Laura, who is now 55 and shares her kids with ex husband Ben Harper, and Courteney, who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, have clearly been close pals for years and their children have basically grown up together.

The two Hollywood icons have starred in a pair of movies together throughout their careers: the 2008 short drama The Monday Before Thanksgiving and Mothers and Daughters from 2016, whose cast also included Susan Sarandon, Sharon Stone, Christina Ricci, Selma Blair and Mira Sorvino, among many other industry stars.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly took to Instagram's comments section to express their thoughts about the two families' now permanent connection.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred alongside Laura in Big Little Lies, wrote, "Love it!" Fellow actress Michelle Pfeiffer echoed her thoughts by commenting, "Love!"

Sara Foster opted for the following emojis, "😍😍."

Scott Campbell, a celebrity tattoo artist and actress Lake Bell's ex-husband, was actually the one to design the ink. Earlier this week, he reposted the group photo to his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "I LOVE THESE PEOPLE."

Now this is a holiday tradition worth remembering!

In addition to spending quality time with their families, the two actresses are getting busy at work. Courteney is gearing up to reprise the iconic role of Gale Weathers in the just-announced Scream VI, which will hit theaters on March 10.

Laura, on the other hand, is set to star and executive produce Mrs. American Pie, an upcoming period comedy miniseries based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The TV project explores the high society world in Palm Beach and also stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Ricky Martin.