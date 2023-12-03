Cher reveals the one thing all women should do at least once – and it’s classic Cher
Cher opens up on the piece of advice she wants all women to follow
When it comes to Cher – actress, singer, living legend – we know that she’s lived a full life. In fact, she’s managed to probably lived enough to cover several lives. Which is to say, when she gives advice, people should listen.
However, her latest bit of wisdom might not quite be what you’re expecting.
The Academy Award winning icon has opened up on one of her firm beliefs – and no, it’s not life after love.
Cher thinks that every woman should date a younger man, at least once.
The Moonstruck star appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube interview series, Chicken Shop Date, where she showcased her classic rock and roll style.
With long, flowing blue locks, Cher was asked by Amelia what she thinks all women should do at least once in their lifetimes. Without missing a beat, Cher responded, “Go out with a younger man.”
So, we’re adding this to our list of Cher wisdom – along with the two secrets to her age-defying looks.
The Believe singer has a history of dating men younger than her, so it’s clearly advice she doesn’t just preach, but follows.
Cher’s dating past includes actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise. Currently, she is seeing music producer Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards.
The pop icon first met the record producer at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2022. After a mutual friend shared her number with him and several months of dating, the two went public with their romance in fall 2022.
Addressing the interest in their relationship – and the 40 year age gap between them – Cher admitted “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous” while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
But she went on to add, “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”
“Younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and wanna do stupid things, and you have a strong personality,” she explained. “I mean, I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”
In Christmas last year, she teased a huge update on their relationship by sporting a diamond ring on that finger, although no engagement plans have ever been publicly revealed.
Another nugget of wisdom shared amongst the chicken nuggets in the interview? Cher’s advice for avoiding having your heartbroken.
Revealing not many men have managed to break her heart, Amelia askes her how. And Cher’s answer is simple - “I’m cute.”
A photo posted by on
Other funny moments from Cher’s interview include her revealing the most important part of dating.
She told the host, “You know, if they can’t kiss, forget all the other stuff.”
“I once had a really, really terrible kiss with a guy who didn’t really open his mouth,” Amelia replies confides.
“English?” Cher asks.
“Yeah.”
We still have so much to learn from the legend.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
