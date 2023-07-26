Cher is launching a seriously unexpected business venture and fan reactions are SO hilarious

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cher is launching a new ice cream brand, "Cherlato," and fans are hilariously adding their two-cents about what the flavor names should be.

Celebrities are always launching personal business ventures - Gal Gadot has her newly released mac n' cheese brand, Goodles, Rihanna has her infamous Fenty Beauty makeup line... the list truly goes on and on.

But one celeb is coming out of the woodwork to release a new bsuiness of her own - a line of ice cream from none other than our favorite '70s goddess, Cher.

"Cherlato" is Cher's new brand of gelato, and she announced the delicious news on Sunday via Instagram video.

"Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato…." Cher started her caption of her Instagram video, which consisted of her giving a tour of the outside of her personal "Cherlato" ice cream truck.

But Cher's personal Instagram isn't the only marketing effort Cherlato has launched on - the brand already has its own Instagram, @cherlato_gelato.

The brand's Instagram revealed that, as of right now, Cher's gelato will only be available to purchase at the Cherlato trucks that will be based in LA. "We chose to bring Cherlato to you in truck form for a few simple reasons: joy, surprise and accessibility!" one of the posts from Cherlato reads.

"There's something magical about hearing the jingle of an ice-cream truck, knowing that a delicious treat is just around the corner," the caption states. "We want to spark joy in your day, serving up our boldest and coldest gelato creations in some of the hottest spots in LA!"



Wondering where in LA to catch the Cherlato truck? Turns out, you're just going to have to keep your eyes peeled, as there is no specific revealed location - they'll pop up throughout LA in true ice cream truck style.

"Surprise and delight await as we pop up into different neighborhoods, making each visit an adventure," the caption finishes.

After Cher posted the news of Cherlato's upcoming launch, fans immediately took to the comment section - and we were in stitches reading all of the ice cream/ Cher puns people were creating.

"Featuring such flavors as: Ginseng, Tramps, and Thieves— If I Could Turn Back Lime — Dark Chocolate Lady," one fan commented.

"CHURN BACK TIME would have worked better," another fan said.

Referencing Cher's seminal hit Believe, one fan commented a play on words: "Do You Believe In Ice Cream After Lunch."

Seriously, fans were just straight up offering Cher marketing advice for free. "Marketing advice: change the Shoop Shoop song to the Scoop Scoop song," one fan cheekily suggested.