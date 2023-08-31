Charlize Theron is 'still recovering' from this beauty trend - and honestly, we relate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Charlize Theron has been one of Hollywood’s leading ladies for nearly three decades now, and is hailed as one of the great beauties of the industry.

But even the Mad Max star has her beauty regrets that make her cringe when she looks back.

And there’s one trend in particular that she claims to still be getting over, nearly thirty years later: the thin eyebrows of the 90s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The skinny eyebrow trend started to make signs of reappearing – especially when Kate Middleton seemingly got on board earlier this month.

But Oscar winning Charlize isn’t going to hop back on that trend. In an interview with InStyle, the Bombshell star revealed it was the one look she doesn’t think back on with fondness.

When asked any beauty regrets, she was quick to answer, “Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the ‘90s. I’m still recovering from that.”

Charlize, of course, wasn’t alone. Thin brows were ubiquitous, with stars including Pamela Anderson famously plucking her brows into near oblivion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As 90s fashion and beauty looks started to creep back into fashion over the past few years, some stars also started experimenting with different brow looks.

Kendall Jenner, for example, rocked a totally bleached brow at the 2022 Met Gala – another throwback to one of Charlize’s classic looks, when she sported extremely thin and lightened brows at the 2004 Academy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she might look back with regret at some of her past brow decision, Charlize is mostly comfortable within herself now, giving an inspiring interview about her changing face to Allure recently.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said. “But people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B****, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

She’s made peace with aging, but she isn’t cool with one thing that comes with it – the double standards for women.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” she says. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, even as the world gets a tad more body positive and less critical, Charlize shares that it can be hard to contend with certain factors of getting older.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she says. “When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight."

"Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”