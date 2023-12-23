Cameron Diaz shares her secret to a happy marriage – and it’s actually approved by the late Queen Elizabeth
The star of The Holiday has a less-than-conventional approach to her own romance
Cameron Diaz has got people debating this week – and surprisingly it’s not about whether her film, The Holiday, is one of the best Christmas movies ever.
Instead, she’s got people focusing on her real-life romances after sharing a somewhat surprising tip about what she thinks is needed to make a marriage work.
The actress – who has given us some of the best looks over the years, since her breakout turn in The Mask in 1994 – appeared on a podcast earlier this week and revealed that she thinks the secret to marital bliss is separate bedrooms.
The Longevity Book: The Biology of Resilience, the Privilege of Time and the New Science of Age - £12.99, Amazon
From Cameron Diaz, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Body Book, comes a fresh, personal, and authoritative examination of the art and science of growing older and a roadmap for abundant health and resilience as we age.
“We should normalise separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” she told the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, hosted by Molly Sims and Emese Gormley.
Responding to a comment about partners who snored during the night, she added, “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”
While it might not exactly seem like the stereotypical picture of a happily married couple, separate bedrooms is not as controversial as one might think – and, in fact, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had their own bedrooms for most of their decorated, 70-year love story.
In 2012, Prince Phillip's cousin Lady Pamela Hicks spoke to the Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. During that conversation, Hicks explained to Smith that in the Queen and Prince's circles, sleeping separately is the norm.
“In England, the upper class have always had separate bedrooms. You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around.”
“Then when you are feeling cosy you share your room sometimes. It is lovely to be able to choose.”
Other celebrities who have come out in support of the separate room situation include Gwyneth Paltrow and her second husband, Brad Falchuk.
On the subject, Miami-based entrepreneur Eric Borukhin told Vanity Fair that sleeping in separate rooms is standard practice among the well-off.
“It’s a matter of convenience, if you can afford it,” Eric said. “If you can have that extra room, it’s basically a luxury.”
A post shared by AVALINE (@avaline)
A photo posted by on
And many have come out in defence of Cameron’s suggestion online.
Users on X (formerly Twitter) have written, “Honestly, sounds like a great idea to me!” and “For everyone criticising her, she’s still happily married so… (shrug emoji).”
Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden, the guitarist for rock band Good Charlotte, in 2015 in Beverly Hills.
She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways. It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”
The couple have a daughter, Raddix, who was born in 2019.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Princess Diana would be ‘so happy’ with her record-breaking dress auction, says her favourite designer
Diana's iconic dress just sold for a record $1.15 million - and the piece's designer believes the late Princess would be 'delighted' about it
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Camilla’s go-to outfit this Christmas revealed – and it might not be what you think
This year, the royals will move away from the traditional formality the late Queen Elizabeth favoured
By Jack Slater Published
-
Cameron Diaz's hidden wine cooler is giving us major quiet luxury kitchen inspiration
Cameron Diaz's hidden wine cooler might just be the best piece of subtle quiet luxury we've seen in a kitchen design
By Laura Harman Published