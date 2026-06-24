We are battling through another heatwave, and with schools closing and people being urged to work from home, there's going to be a lot of staying in going on while avoiding soaring temperatures.

If you're planning to remain firmly indoors in a bid to stay cool and have some spare time to dedicate to watching TV, you might want to take a look at our roundup of the best true crime documentaries to hit our screens this year.

There's been some horrifying and jaw dropping shows dedicated to dissecting crimes old and new in recent months. In case you missed our favourites, we reveal what you can expect from them and how you can tune in.

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Best crime documentaries of the year so far

1. The Mother of All cons

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

The Mother of All Cons is a three-part BBC true crime documentary delving into the incredible story of a mother and daughter who set up a charity for critically ill children in 2012.

When Jean O'Brien's daughter Megan Bhari was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 16, the pair started the Believe In Magic charity to help other children with life limiting illnesses.

However, it wasn't long before parents who came into contact with them started to question Jean's claims about her daughter's condition, and large financial donations to the charity went unaccounted for.

When Megan did later die, but not from the tumour her mother suggested she had, a devastating account of what could really have happened to her began to emerge.

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2. Lover, Liar, Predator

(Image credit: BBC Scotland)

Lover, Liar, Predator is another BBC true crime documentary, looking at the unthinkable actions of a man named Aaron Swan, and the impact he had on innocent victims.

The one-off film shows how a number of women all encountered the same man, Aaron, who was on the sex offender register.

As the title suggests, he told lies and began a series of physically and mentally abusive relationships with the women that led to pregnancies, affairs, coercion and abuse.

They waived their anonymity to tell their stories, sharing how they finally managed to bring him to justice.

3. Jeremy Bamber: Proof of Innocence - The Missing Phone Call

(Image credit: SWpix.com / Mentorn / Channel 5)

Recently released on Channel 5, the 90-minute special, Jeremy Bamber: Proof of Innocence - The Missing Phone Call takes a fresh look at a case from the 80s.

Jeremy Bamber is the man at the centre of the infamous White House Farm murders, and he currently remains in prison for being found guilty of shooting dead his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, his adoptive sister, Sheila, and her six-year-old twin sons, Nicholas and Daniel.

However, the documentary examines how a phone call that was logged but missed as evidence during the original trial, could be the key to proving Jeremy's innocence - he has always maintained he didn't kill his family.

There is also further evidence that comes to light in the film, including letters written by his sister deemed unreadable at the time, that have now been deciphered and could also add weight to the case to free him.

How to watch The Mother of All Cons, Lover, Liar, Predator, and Jeremy Bamber: Proof of Innocence - The Missing Phone Call

In the UK, you can tune in to The Mother of All Cons and Lover, Liar, Predator on BBC iPlayer. Jeremy Bamber: Proof of Innocence - The Missing Phone Call can be found on Channel 5's catch-up service, 5.

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up and need to tune in to any of these documentaries from elsewhere in the world, you can do so with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch your chosen documentary on the catch-up service for the channel it originally aired on.

4. Maternal Instinct