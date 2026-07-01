Netflix is definitely a go-to destination for true crime documentaries, with recent offerings Maternal Instinct and Should I Marry A Murderer? leaving viewers in a complete state of shock.

Airing from July 1, the streamer has an all-new series to get your teeth into, in the form of the four-part Worst Neighbor Ever.

The show is the latest instalment in Netflix's 'Worst Ever' franchise, following on from the hugely successful Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever.

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This series will highlight some of the most appalling and deadly behaviours ever carried out by what really are the worst people you could possibly end up living next-door to.

Each of the four episodes covers a separate incident, and episode 1 is dedicated to a woman named Frances Zaayer and her incessant harassment of her neighbours that ended in murder.

We look at just what she did, and where Frances is now.

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What did Frances Zaayer do to her neighbours?

Shawna and David Scott were living happily in a small neighbourhood in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, when Frances Zaayer, and old friend of the family, got in touch to ask if she could stay with them for a while.

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Frances was getting a divorce and had been living away for a period of time, but decided to come home to be near friends again when her marriage broke down.

She bought the house next-door to Shawna and Dave, and asked if she could live with the couple while she renovated her new home.

Shawna agreed, because they'd known Frances a long time and she didn't see an issue with this. However, it wasn't long until Frances became "grumpy" and "controlling," and Shawna and Dave began to feel something was quite off with her.

The couple were relieved when Frances moved out. She'd started showing them videos of herself online, protesting against certain religions and characteristics, and they suspected she was racist - Dave was black which added to their unease.

However, things went from bad to worse when Frances moved out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Frances built a driveway over the property line, using her neighbour's land despite being told she couldn't. She also reported Shawna for working while being on benefits when she wasn't.

Shawna asked why she was doing this, and Frances replied, "Because I can." The pair got into a physical fight that was broken up by Dave.

Frances reported the incident to police, but told them Shawna had attacked her with a stick, and Dave had stood by and watched while Shawna punched her in the face before attacking her himself.

Despite being unhurt from the fight, Frances began wearing a neck brace and insisted on pressing charges. No physical injuries were found on her body, and the police suggested they'd struggle to bring a charge against Shawna when there was no visible sign she'd hurt anyone.

When Shawna was arrested but later released, Frances began videoing Shawna's family, telling them she'd been advised to get the FBI and President Trump involved with the case.

She also began mowing the lawn naked and wandering around where she could easily be seen with few clothes on, while continuing to make incessant complaints about Shawna's family.

In the middle of this, Dave was the peacemaker, constantly worried about what was happening around him and trying to smooth things over.

(Image credit: Netflix)

By March 2018, Frances had lived next-door to Shawna and Dave for a year. Circumstances finally came to a head when her assault case against Shawna was dropped and she became enraged Shawna wasn't going to be charged.

Frances took a gun to her neighbour's house and shot Shawna in the face. The bullet went in through her nose and out the side of her head - she survived but was left blind in one eye and deaf in one ear.

She also shot Dave in the chest - sadly, he couldn't be saved and died at the scene. He was 47. Shawna wasn't aware he'd passed away until she came around from her coma and asked for him.

When a neighbour phoned to report the shooting, the call handler asked if it was Frances who was the shooter. She'd made so many calls to emergency services, she was well known to them.

The call handler can be heard asking, "Can you tell me if it's Frances Zaayer?" The person on the other end replies, "Yes, that's who it is, that's who it is." Frances was apprehended at the scene.

Where is Frances Zaayer now?

Frances Zaayer remains in prison, after she was sentenced to a 35 years term for pleading guilty to murder, second degree assault, and first degree wanton endangerment.

She won't be eligible for parole until 2038. Shawna's daughter Haley features in the documentary, and Dave had been her devoted stepfather since she was two-years-old.

At Frances' sentencing, Haley makes a speech to say, "You deserve so much more than the sentence you are receiving today. But it's at least a good start for taking the life of a proud father, grandfather, adoring husband, and a pillar of this community."

She adds, "I know families of the victims often end their statements with 'I forgive you,' or 'I need to forgive you to move on.' But I want to make myself very clear. I do not forgive you, I don't want to forgive you, and I'm never going to forgive you."

All episodes of Worst Neighbor Ever air on Netflix from July 1.